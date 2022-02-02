A social media user recently headed online to share a picture of an elderly woman praying over a new-looking vehicle

Many locals hailing from rural parts of the country recognised the matriarch's prayer as an important African rite

The tweep's mentions were flooded with heartfelt congratulatory messages from others on the social networking service

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The age-old custom of offering up a prayer to a higher power to mark a new acquisition, often a car, as seen in black South African communities has resurfaced online.

It comes as a Twitter user @Life_After_18 shared a heartwarming picture of his grandmother (uGogo) giving thanks to God and the ancestors for bestowing what appears to be a brand new Audi on the young man's life.

A local Twitter user has others in their feels online. Image: @Life_After_18

Source: Twitter

Further, as many locals hailing from rural or remote locations (emakhaya) in South Africa would agree, the elderly woman's prayer is also a plea for protection for the car owner on all their future journies.

The image was captionless except for a pleading face and red heart emoji. The matriarch is seen with her hands clasped, arms planted across the bonnet and head bowed as she engages in the spiritual act.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The white-coloured vehicle, which has its driver's side door open, is parked on the lawn of the homestead. Locals gushed over the spectacular image and rushed to the comments section to doff their hats to what is a hugely-important tradition to some.

Many users also reiterated its importance. Others congratulated the tweep on the new whip and heaped praise on him for taking steps to have it acknowledged by his ancestors through his grandmother.

Locals raise a glass to uGogo

At the time of publication, it had attracted nearly 14 000 likes and almost 1 000 retweets. Briefly News jumped into the comments section to bring readers some of the compelling responses to the tweet below.

@CMan_Witbfl_Bal wrote:

"No money no pastor no preacher can compare to this prayer my brother!!!"

@Lumkagirl said:

"Thee most important prayer you'll ever get."

@Lungelo__96 added:

"Uqedile ndoda uma kunje and kuhle nakini."

Source: Briefly News