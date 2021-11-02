Rashid Kay Compares Cassper Nyovest and Reason's Moves from Hip Hop to Amapiano

Rashid Kay has compared Cassper Nyovest and Reason's moves from hip-hop music to the trending Amapiano genre

The Mzansi hip-hop expert was a guest on the Masterclass Podcast when he shared his views on the two artists' transition to the yanos

Music lovers disagreed with Rashid because he claimed Reason's move was okay while he slammed Mufasa for jumping on the yanos

Rashid Kay has shared his thoughts on Reason and Cassper Nyovest's move from hip-hop music to the hip and happening Amapiano genre.

The South African Hip Hop Awards creative director was a guest on the latest episode of Masterclass Podcast when he compared Reason and Mufasa's switch from rap music to the yanos.

He shared that Reason did not capitalise on his brand as Reason when he jumped on the yanos wave. Rashid Kay wanted Reason to keep his name which would have helped him move his hip-hop fans to the yanos. The star now calls himself Sizwe Akaline since he dropped a yanos banger titled Khanda Shisa.

On the other hand, Rashid slammed the Siyathandana hitmaker for jumping on the Amapiano bandwagon. According to SAHipHopMag, Rashid said:

"It doesn’t makes it OKAY but it doesn’t affect the culture... So people are not following the music, but they are following Cassper as a brand."

Music lovers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Rashid's views on the matter. Check out what they said below:

@uKilla_K said:

"Nah, this is not making sense, tf. You'll accepting Reason only coz he changed his name??? Ehh."

@DywatiMongameli wrote:

"Lol, Rashid is saying sh*t and bias as sh*t cos how can one thing be okay for Reason and be bad for Cassper? Just bcos Reason changed his name, lol."

Cassper Nyovest throws shade at Reason for jumping on yanos wave

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has thrown a bit of shade in the direction of rapper Reason. Mufasa roasted the musician after he decided to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon.

The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media to react to a tweep who reminded him how Reason called Cass out when he decided to become an Amapiano artist. The successful-musician-turned-businessman took to Twitter this Wednesday, 21 July to hilariously suggest that Reason is his biggest fan. Along with a laughing emoji, Cass replied to the fan:

"Like dawg... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you."

Source: Briefly.co.za