Rappers Priddy Ugly and Cassper Nyovest are getting ready to square off in the next celebrity boxing match

The two rappers have been ranting on Twitter since the news first surfaced about the plans to go head-to-head in the ring

Slik Talk, one of Cassper's previous opponents, is reportedly demanding a rematch after being knocked out last year by the rapper, who is no stranger to these celebrity fights

Cassper Nyovest has been challenged to a boxing match by rapper Priddy Ugly.

Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly have promised to take matters to the boxing ring. Image:@casspernyovest and @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

The two rappers are still awaiting the completion of matters before travelling to Sun City for the Celeb City boxing match. Since then, Cassper has vented on Twitter about how Priddy Ugly is demanding a beating that will cause him to suffer for the rest of his life.

On Twitter, posted the following:

I hope Priddy Ugly isn't another one who is gonna tweet & go hide in the studio like princess & ma dr*gs. Lol... He ouchea sounding very confident when he applying for a serious a** whopping. Could we possibly see #CassperNyovestVsPriddyUgly this year? It's about to get ugly!!!

According to ZAlebs, Priddy Ugly gave a straightforward but powerful response:

“My advice, train a little harder from tonight.”

Cassper Nyovest's past opponent demands a rematch

Cassper Nyovest is no stranger to celebrity boxing matches; he has faced two well-known opponents. His first match was against Slik Talk, a controversial YouTuber who Nyovest defeated.

According to ZAlebs, Slik has since demanded a rematch with the Malome hitmaker. Cassper responded to Slik's request by saying that even if there was a rematch, he would still knock him out.

Cassper's second match was against actor Naakmusiq, which he lost.

