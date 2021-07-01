Awww: Man Honours Late Dad with a Beautiful Portrait of Them Together

A young South African man recently headed online to share a heartwarming snap of the portrait which he had made in honour of his father who passed on

In the beautiful portrait, the young man and his dad can be seen standing side-by-side at what appears to be a celebration of some sort

Many people absolutely loved the sweet gesture and headed to the comment section where they shared beautiful and comforting words with the young man

A thoughtful son with the Twitter handle @NyukisaDw recently headed to the popular app where he shared a truly heartwarming post. According to the young man, he, unfortunately, lost his father who he seems to have been very close to.

To honour his old man's memory, the young man decided to have a portrait done of the two of them together using an old snap that was taken of them celebrating a special event together.

This man honoured his father with a beautiful painting. Image: @NyukisaDw

Source: Twitter

"The portrait of my late father and I. #AntiLockdownMarch," he captioned the heartwarming post.

Many locals found the touching gesture pretty sweet and headed to the comment section to share their thoughts. Read a few of them below:

@KeituM97 said:

"This is beautiful. Are you able to do one upon request? "

@guy_maluleke said:

"Awesome work, bro."

@LwanaEsethu_ZA said:

"Lovely one bro, you really love that T-shirt neh."

@Jos34938282 said:

"Beautiful portrait. You are his exact replica. He is proud of you wherever he is. His soul will continue to live through you."

Young woman dedicates her graduation to her grandma

Briefly News also reported that a beautiful South African woman has finally become a graduate. In a Varsity World post, the woman celebrates getting 12 distinctions which she credits God for. She also explains that she is dedicating the achievement to her late grandma.

"Dear Lord, we made it with 12 distinctions. You always finish what You started in me. Ah, when You show up, You show off. Thank You, Lord."

Source: Briefly.co.za