BMW's new ad features its iX electric SUV and two movie stars, Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Greek god Zeus and Salma Hayek as the goddess Hera, and will be aired during the Super Bowl LVI

The electric SUV is the carmaker's flagship electric vehicle that recently went on sale in South Africa in late 2021 with prices starting from R1,65 million and a range of up to 630 kilometres on a tank

The ad likely cost BMW close to R100 million as it was reported broadcaster NBC had set a record for the price of a commercial airing during the Super Bowl

BMW chose movie stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek to play Greek god Zeus and the goddess Hera in a hilarious ad for its full-electric SUV, the iX, that will air during Super Bowl.

The iX went on sale in late 2021 and is available in two models: xDrive40 and xDrive50 with prices starting from R1,65 million and R2,1 million for the top-of-the-range model.

Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger star in BMW's iX Super Bowl ad

The commercial is set to air during the Super Bowl on Monday, 14 February (SA time), the final match of the NFL season between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

According to The Athletic, US broadcaster NBC will charge $6,5 million or R98 million per 30-second commercial. The YouTube version of BMW's ad is 60 seconds long and if the German carmaker opts to play that version, it could cost the company R200 million.

The ad is set to play during the third ad break during the first quarter of the Super Bowl and was directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated director, Bryan Buckley.

BMW's new iX ad will air during the third commercial break of the first quarter of the game.

The commercial shows Zeus and Hera in their later years as they take up retirement in Palm Springs, California. However, the monotony of retirement quickly weighs on Zeus, who becomes frustrated by his struggles with earthly electronics and his nagging mortal neighbours’ constant requests to charge their electric golf carts and hedge trimmers.

Meanwhile, Hera, the hero of the story, has fully acclimated and is thriving in retirement. In an effort to bring some excitement back into Zeus’s life, she gifts him with an all-electric BMW iX, which quickly helps reignite her husband’s electric mojo. The spot closes with the happy couple rocking down the road in their iX to Eddy Grant’s Electric Avenue while Zeus uses his electric power to change the traffic lights to green.

A few accounts on Twitter linked to charging electric vehicles and sustainable motoring reacted to the ad on social media.

Wallbox said:

"Poor Zeus, he just wanted to recharge!"

GreenCarsHQ said:

"We are so excited! We’re glad it lifted Zeus’ spirits, because this has us ELECTRIFIED! We love #BMWElectric!"

