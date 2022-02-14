Tesla owner and the world's second-richest man Elon Musk's Hyperloop concept is trending again after Virgin Hyperloop trialled the first passenger ride in November 2020

Moving between major cities in high-speed trains have been around since 1964 after Japan's Tōkaidō Shinkansen became the first high-speed rail system in the world

Experts say Musk's Hyperloop system could be capable of transporting passengers from city to city in less than 45 minutes, travelling at the top speed of 1200 km/h

High-speed rail has been around for close to 60 years, but Elon Musk's Hyperloop concept that first came to light in a 2013 white paper, aims to push the boundaries for passenger and cargo transport.

In basic terms, the Hyperloop is an electrically propelled pod that transports people or cargo through sealed and partially evacuated tubes. Musks' idea is that these tubes are connected between cities that aren't too far away from each other and transport can take place at very high speeds due to propulsion systems.

Of course, because it's electrically powered in theory it will have less impact on the climate. Richard Branson's Virgin Hyperloop conducted the first passenger ride in November 2020.

The first human test ride on the Hyperloop took place in November 2020. Image: Virgin

Musk's Hyperloop concept is faster than the bullet train and a Boeing 747, reports. The magnetic pods levitate inside the tube that can reach over 1200 km/h. It will totally revolutionise travel between cities and Musk says a ride from Los Angeles to San Francisco in 45 minutes will cost around $100 or R1500.

Virgin's Hyperloop, which conducted the first human test in November 2020, has set its sights on launching cargo solutions by the mid-2020s. The Hyperloop system will transport high-priority, time-sensitive goods including fresh food, medical supplies, electronics, and more.

Musk's white paper outlined several positives of the high-speed means to travel including it being faster, lower cost, more convenient, immune to weather, sustainably self-powering, resistant to earthquakes and not disruptive to those along the route.

