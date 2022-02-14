Volkswagen's best-selling Polo has undergone significant changes for 2022 and the German carmaker has released pricing for its 85kW DSG model and specification details

The updated Polo has already sold close to 1500 units in its first month with the 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG derivatives available from dealers from late February

The range is available with three engine options, including the range-topping GTI performance model sporting 147kW and a dual-clutch gearbox

The Volkswagen Polo is one of South Africa's best-selling cars. That's a fact. Perhaps the reason it's popular is that it's built at Volkswagen's plant in the Eastern Cape by South Africans.

For 2022, Volkswagen has given the popular hatchback a spruced up exterior and added significant standard features to its Life 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG model. For R370 000 the derivative features a digital dash interface, park distance control (front and rear), electric folding mirrors, lumbar support for the driver and front passenger and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles.

The updated Polo GTI is powered by a 2,0-litre turbocharged engine with 147kW and 320 N.m Image: Motorpress

Pricing for the range is as follows:

1.0 TSI 70kW Manual - R311 800

Life 1.0 TSI 70kW Manual - R350 000

Life 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG - R370 700

R-Line 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG - R421 900

GTI 2.0 TSI 147kW DSG - R489 400

The 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG model goes on sale from the end of February, according to MotorPress. The R-Line derivative is the model with loads of street cred and sets itself apart with 16-inch Valencia wheels, a Composition Media infotainment system with wireless charging for a smartphone and two-zone climate control.

Volkswagen said:

''The 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG derivatives account for 40% of the sales volume 'of the Polo model range.''

All models are sold with a three-year or 120 000km warranty and a three-year or 45 000km service plan.

