South Korean carmaker Kia was named the most dependable brand in the latest JD Power Rankings across mainstream and luxury segments in the United States

The JD Power Rankings saw close to 28 000 surveys completed and include 32 car brands sold in the US

Kia's Sorento SUV also picked up an award as Sorento the most dependable award in the upper midsize SUV category

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Korean carmaker scored a major victory in the 2022 JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as the ranks Kia as the overall leader among all major automotive brands (mainstream and luxury) in the US.

The recently launched Sorento also scooped the top spot in the study’s upper midsize SUV category. 32 car manufacturers were included in the survey and the questions covered covering specific problem symptoms grouped into five major vehicle areas: Problems Per 100, component replacement, software updates, vehicle appeal, and deterioration.

South Korean carmaker Kia scored impressively in the latest JD Power survey. Image: Motorpress

Source: UGC

The JD Power Rankings provide a thorough look at whether owners of vehicles encountered any problems during the past 12 months by original owners of three-year-old vehicles (2019 model year). The overall dependability score is then determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100).

A lower score reflects a higher level of quality. Kia claimed top Overall Nameplate honours with a score of 145 PP100. This latest achievement comes on the heels of Kia earning the highest number of JD Power Initial Quality awards in the industry in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America said:

“The results of this year’s JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study substantiate Kia’s unrelenting commitment to the quality, durability and craftsmanship of our award-winning vehicle line.F urthermore, the Sorento’s category win speaks to the world-class ownership experience we deliver to our customers.”

Teko's Mercedes-AMG muscle car flex: SA soccer legend Teko Modise shows off C63

There are very few ex-South African soccer players with more swag than Teko Modise. The former Orland Pirates midfielder posted bringing heat to his Instagram by standing next to a Mercedes-AMG C63, Briefly News reported.

The 39-year-old looked fly in Puma threads while holding Louis Vuitton luggage. The SuperSport analyst is known for posting about the finer things in life and pics of the latest German whip is no exception. Modise is currently part of the backroom staff at Cape Town City and the muscle car he posed next to retails for R1,9 million and is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo engine with 375kW and 700N.m.

In 2017, City Press reported that Modise regretted splashing out close to R2,7 million on an Aston Martin DB9 as it led to problems with his teammates at the time. Modise said other players questioned how much money he was earning to be able to afford the British supercar.

Source: Briefly News