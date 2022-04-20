Ferrari unveiled the 296 GTS, the brand's new mid-rear-engined Berlinetta spider model and it is setting the world alight

The 296 GTS sports the 481kW Ferrari V6 hybrid powertrain that debuted in the 296 GTB, its plug-in hybrid system maximises usability and driving pleasure and a total output of 610 kW and 740 N.m

Thanks to Ferrari’s famous RHT, the 296 GTS adds an extra dimension to the thrill of driving, the 296 GTS is also available with the more extreme Assetto Fiorano package with a 0-100 km/h time of 2,9 seconds and a top speed of 330 km/h

The 296 GTS, the latest evolution of Maranello’s mid-rear-engined two-seater Berlinetta spider, premiered online.

The 296 GTS uses a 3,0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 with 481kW, coupled with an electric motor capable of delivering a further 122kW. This is the first six-cylinder engine installed on a road-going spider sporting the Prancing Horse badge.

The car’s name combines its total displacement (2,9-litre) and a number of cylinders with the GTS (Gran Turismo Spider) acronym in the finest Ferrari tradition, to underscore this new engine’s epoch-changing importance to Maranello, Motor1.com reports. The total output of 610 kW and 740 N.m means a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 2,9 seconds and a top speed of 330 km/h.

The 296 GTS’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system guarantees it is an incredibly usable car as well as cutting pedal response times to zero and delivering a 25km range in all-electric eDrive mode, AutoCar reports.

The RHT (retractable hardtop) guarantees exceptional occupant comfort. With the roof stowed it features a sleek, sporty design and with the roof up, the silhouette remains very similar to that of the 296 GTB. The lightweight RHT takes a mere 14 seconds to retract or deploy at speeds of up to 45km/h.

This also allowed the designers to introduce a window in the rear section of the engine cover through which the new V6 is clearly visible. When the top is retracted, the cabin and the rear deck are separated by a height-adjustable glass rear screen which guarantees optimal passenger comfort even at high speeds.

As was the case with the SF90 Stradale, for clients who want to exploit the car’s extreme power and performance to the utmost, particularly on the track, the 296 GTS is also available with the Assetto Fiorano package, which includes lightweight features and aero modifications.

