World debut: New Range Rover Sport will make its global premiere at 8pm South Africa time on Tuesday 10 May 2022

Dynamic luxury: First images preview an adrenaline-filled reveal for the luxury performance SUV

Watch the reveal: Join from 8pm on Land Rover’s YouTube channel, the order books open in line with the world debut on 10 May

New Range Rover Sport is preparing to break cover, with the third-generation model set to make its world premiere on 10 May 2022.

The global reveal will include a dramatic debut by the new luxury performance SUV, previewed by an exclusive set of images. The new model will continue the daring exploits of its predecessors by undertaking a unique challenge for its launch.

The new Range Rover Sport will make its global debut on May 10.

Range Rover Sport has previously completed a series of challenges, including a record-setting hill-climb at Pikes Peak, a first recorded crossing of the ‘Empty Quarter’ desert in the Arabian Peninsula and a first ascent of the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate in China, in 2018, Carscoops reports.

New images provide the first look at its modernist interior. Defined by its dynamic, cockpit-like driving position, architectural lightness and precise detailing, the interior of the latest Range Rover Sport is crafted from the finest materials and sets the tone for a truly engaging drive.

The most dynamic member of the Range Rover family has been redefined, effortlessly blending unmistakable presence, unrivalled on-road capability and the latest advanced digital and chassis technologies, Motor1.com reports.

