Who is Kwanda from Uzalo? Sandile Mfusi: age, wife, TV shows, net worth

Sandile is not a stranger to telenovelas. In the local drama Uzalo, he plays the role of Kwanda. He is a talented actor with a long list of credits and an entrepreneur who also is also a musician. Exactly who is Sandile Mfusi, that plays Kwanda in Uzalo?

Sandile is an actor, soul singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. The rapper's actual name is Sandile Celani Mfusi, but in the music industry, he is frequently referred to as Masandi. He has fast become one of the richest entertainers in South Africa.

Sandile Mfusi's profile and bio summary

Real name Sandile Celani Mfusi Other names Masandi Place of birth Durban, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Education Howard College Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Mbali Ngiba Occupation Singer, actor, and businessperson Net worth $2.5 million Record label Warner Music Records Commonly known as Kwanda on Uzalo Instagram @masandiworld Facebook Masandi Mfusi

Where is Masandi from?

Sandile Mfusi's biography reveals the South African celebrity was born and raised in Durban, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa. Masandi had natural skills when he was a small child. He even started singing at church and local talent events when he was 7.

Who are Sandile Mfusi's brothers?

The celebrity is the final child of four brothers, but their names remain unknown to the public. Likewise, Sandile Mfusi's parents are equally unknown since he has not disclosed any information about them.

What is Sandile Mfusi's date of birth?

The rich actor enjoys keeping his life private. He is very discreet with his personal life details; therefore, Sandile Mfusi's age is a mystery to many, as well as his date of birth.

Education

He completed his elementary education at one of the recognized primary institutions in the province of KwaZulu Natal (KZN). He enrolled at Glenwood High School in 2006. He played the trumpet in high school, earning a set of regional colours. Next, he enrolled at Howard College in KwaZulu Natal.

Sandile Mfusi's TV shows

He made his first on-screen appearance in the 2013 Mzansi Magic show Isibaya, where he played the character of Jojo. He, however, came to the limelight after appearing in the drama series Uzalo as Kwanda in 2022. So far, the South African actor has bagged six acting credits. Here is a list of his TV shows and movies:

Uzalo as Kwanda

as Kwanda The Black Door (TV series) as Gabhadiya

(TV series) as Gabhadiya Isibaya as Jojo

as Jojo Sugar Mama

The River

The Queen

Musical career

Sandile, also known as Masandi in the music industry, became well-known after joining the hip-hop group Niche Fam. He began his solo career when the Niche Fam was disbanded in 2013 and quickly rose to fame.

Since then, he has collaborated with different celebrities in the music world, like Big Nuz, Gemini Major, Aewon Wolf, and Captain Blu (all from Nigeria). He has also performed alongside renowned American musical artists like Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, and Rick Ross.

Sandile Mfusi's record label

Warner Music Records has a worldwide contract with the musician. The signed 2020 deal anticipates more people hearing his music due to this significant agreement. Warner Music, an American recording firm, is also located in South Africa.

Is Sandile Mfusi married?

The state of his relationship with Mbali Ngimba is unclear because they were a little coy about it. Mfusi began dating the Isithembiso actress in 2018, and the pair were even seen together at the Shisanyama Festival at Eyadini In Umlazi, Kwa Zulu-Natal.

Is Kwanda from Uzalo on social media?

The entrepreneur is also on various social platforms, especially Instagram and Facebook, with a considerable following. His verified Instagram account has approximately 107K followers, while his Facebook account has over 279 thousand followers. The actor is also available on TikTok, where he has garnered around 11.2M video views as of 5 October 2022.

Sandile Mfusi's net worth

He is valued at R2.5 million in 2022 and makes an estimated salary of R21,000 per year, according to sources. The business administration graduate owns numerous LP gas depots around KwaZulu Natal. Retail sales of home and industrial gas and accessories bring significantly more money for Mfusi than his trade.

Kwanda from Uzalo (Sandile Mfusi) is a well-known TV actor, songwriter, and aspiring performer and is no stranger to the music scene. Since getting his first taste of fame in 2011 as a member of the hip-hop group Niche Fam, he has come a long way, even after going solo in 2014.

