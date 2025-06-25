Mamelodi Sundowns are concerned about Lebo Mothiba’s fitness ahead of crucial FIFA Club World Cup clash against Fluminense in the United States of America

The Premier Soccer League giants need a win to secure a spot in the Round of 16, currently sitting third in Group F, one point behind Borussia Dortmund

Coach Miguel Cardoso claimed he is uncertained about Mothiba's availability for the key match following his injury against the German Bundesliga giants

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mamelodi Sundowns are sweating over the fitness of Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba ahead of their all-important match against Fluminense at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America.

The Brazilians need a win against the South Americans to secure a place in the Round of 16 of the competition, as they currently sit third in Group F, one point behind their next opponent and Borussia Dortmund.

Mothiba scored in Masandawana's 4-3 defeat against the German Bundesliga giants and was a second-half substitute in their first game of the tournament against Ulsan Hyundai.

The former Lille OSC star looked to have suffered a muscle injury in the last minute against Dortmund and is a serious doubt for the Fluminense tie.

Cardoso gives update on Mothiba's injury

In an interview ahead of their last group game, Miguel Cardoso gave an update on Mothiba's injury, stating that he is not sure if the South African striker would be available for the match.

“Everyone is aware of Lebo Mothiba’s quality; his presence in both games made a real difference,” Cardoso said.

“Considering everything he’s been through with serious knee injuries, and the effort he’s put in to get back to peak form since joining us, he’s shown incredible commitment and professionalism.

“We have a lot of faith in him, not just as a footballer, but as a person. He’s someone we truly respect, like we do with every member of the squad. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury in the last match.

“These situations are part of the game. If you watched the Inter Miami vs Palmeiras match, there was a similar situation with a defender; the mechanics of the injury looked quite alike.

“When I walked into the stadium and saw the F1 circuit nearby, it reminded me how high-speed environments come with greater risk. Football, played at this intensity, carries that same risk. Sometimes, unfortunate things happen."

The Portuguese tactician admitted that it’s not a serious injury, but he can’t confirm Mothiba’s availability for their crucial lost group game.

“We don’t think it’s a serious injury. There’s still a chance he could feature in the upcoming match, though nothing’s confirmed yet," the Mamelodi Sundowns head coach added.

"Even if he misses out, it’s not a major issue. It’s just that the quick turnaround between matches means even minor problems can have an impact. We’re waiting on the final evaluations to make a decision.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News