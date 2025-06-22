Mamelodi Sundowns star Marcelo Allende has talked about the Brazilians' clash against Fluminense in their last match of the group phase at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

The Betway Premiership champions won their first game against Ulsan HD before losing to Borussia Dortmund in their second game on Saturday evening.

“I think we gave it everything,” he said. “We knew the level of this tournament and the quality of the team we were up against. We fought until the final whistle. Yes, we made mistakes, but that’s part of our game—our identity. We stayed true to our style right to the end.”

Reflecting on the result, he added:

“Of course, there’s always that feeling we could’ve done more. But I’m proud of the team. Even after the mistakes, we kept playing, we kept fighting, and we scored two more goals. That’s something to take forward. Now it’s about recovery and getting ready to fight again—this time against Fluminense.”

Looking ahead to the crucial clash with the Brazilian giants, the Chilean midfielder acknowledged the challenge:

“It will be a great game against a very good opponent. Fluminense are a strong Brazilian side that enjoys playing attacking football—it’s going to be a good contest.”

On lessons learned from the Dortmund defeat:

“Against a team like that, you can’t afford to make mistakes. At this level, if you give them even one chance, they’ll take it—and that’s what happened.”

“But we’ll stick together, recover over the next few days, and prepare for what’s next. We’ll fight—absolutely. Can we still do it? A big yes.”

