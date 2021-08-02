Wimpy to Offer Free Coffee to Those Who Show Proof of Vaccination

Wimpy is running a promotion in the hopes of increasing the number of people getting the Covid-19 vaccine

The fast-food chain is offering a free filter coffee to customers who present proof of their Covid-19 vaccination

Social media users took to the internet to react to the promotion with some people in favour and others remain sceptical

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

In an attempt to increase the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine, Wimpy is offering a free filter coffee to those who show proof of their vaccination.

The fast-food chain is using the tagline "saying YAAAS to the future" to market the vaccine promotion across 450 of its locations.

Wimpy is running a promotion to increase the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines. Photo credit: El Alvi, rajarajaraja/Flikr

Source: UGC

However, there is some fine print. In order to qualify, a person needs to present their proof of vaccination within 48 hours of getting their jab.

They can only claim a free coffee once and the promotion is strictly limited to filter coffee.

There has been a similar drive to promote people getting vaccinated in other parts of the world in industries that have been hard hit by Covid-19 restrictions.

According to Business Insider, Americans have been offered a range of free food from famous brands in order to encourage people to get vaccinated.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Social media users react to the promotion

@collettdawson:

"They need to get used to the fact that their choice not to be vaccinated has repercussions and consequences.

Just as they have a right to choose, @wimpy_sa has the right to decide who they give free coffee to.

I say... GOOD ON YOU, Wimpy- a great initiative!"

@Ni_Ra27:

"Wimpy says go get vaccinated and get a free filter coffee... I'm weak."

@Mandy2276:

"There are so many homeless people and wimpy has never given them a coffee. Shame."

@wisdom09768387:

"Americans are offered $100 by @JoeBiden for vaccination and we're offered a cup of coffee by @wimpy_sa ok!"

Higher premiums for unvaccinated clients, warns Discovery Life

JOHANNESBURG - Discovery Life has warned its clientele that they could possibly pay higher premiums if they refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The company stated that it would be implementing new policies and that refusing to be vaccinated is treated now in the same way that smoking or lifestyle disorders like diabetes are, with a higher premium, according to a report by The South African. This would mostly affect clients with new policies.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za