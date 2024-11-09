The South African Police Service in Alexandra in Johannesburg arrested four suspects believed to have been behind a spate of robberies in the province

They were also linked to other crimes, including house burglaries and car hijackings in the province

South Africans applauded the police for apprehending the suspects, who will appear in court soon

ALEXANDRA, JOHANNESBURG — Four suspects who allegedly terrorised communities in Gauteng are behind bars.

SAPS arrests suspects

According to the South African Police Service, a multidisciplinary and intelligence-driven operation resulted in the arrest of the men who were said to be behind various crimes in Gauteng. These included house robberies, car hijackings and house burglaries. The police learned that the suspects were using a VW Caddy van to commit the crimes.

The cops intercepted the suspects as they robbed a jewellery store in Alexandra, Johannesburg. When the police arrested them, they found the jewellery, other stolen property and unlicensed firearms. They charged them with house robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of ammunition. They will appear before the Alexandra Magistrate Court on 11 November 2024.

SA claps for the police

Netizens on Facebook were happy that the police arrested the suspects.

Phumi Ndlovu said:

"Great job, SAPS."

Alley Morei said:

"Keep up the good work, SAPS."

Jongikhaya Peter said:

"You are doing great work, SAPS."

Jackpuzzle Ledwaba said:

"Dance lessons needed. Well done, team."

Justice Geza EJozini Nsibande said:

"People wake up every day for work, sometimes in the cold and rain, and then some will steal their belongings."

Francis Mwangi Mwass said:

"Good job. These thugs have been terrorising us every day when we go to work while they break into our houses."

