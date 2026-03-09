Four people were shot dead in the Philippi East informal settlement in the Western Cape on Saturday, 7 March 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) opened an investigation into the murder and attempted murder following the shooting incident

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East

WESTERN CAPE, PHILIPPI EAST - Four people were shot and killed at an informal settlement in Philippi East in the Western Cape on Saturday night, 7 March 2026.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape have opened murder and attempted murder cases for investigation following the shooting in the Marikana informal settlement. SAPS said three men and a woman were shot dead, and another person was injured during the incident.

Reports from the scene indicate that two gunmen entered a yard on Disa Road at about 21:30 and fired several shots. A woman who was injured during the shooting left the scene before police arrived. Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The incident follows another deadly shooting in an informal settlement in the Western Cape last month. Three people were shot dead at Freedom Way in Joe Slovo, Milnerton, on a Sunday night.

Police are investigating a triple murder

South African Police Service provincial spokesperson Colonel André Traut said police are investigating a triple murder after the shooting at about 22:30. Officers who arrived at the scene found a silver Toyota Avanza with multiple bullet holes. Inside the vehicle were the bodies of two adult women who were declared dead at the scene. The body of a 36-year-old man was found a few metres away. Traut said the shooting may be taxi-related.

Meanwhile, Western Cape police are continuing a manhunt for those responsible for the murder of 33-year-old Islamic scholar Moulana Mustaqeem Wanza. Wanza was shot and killed in New Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on the first night of Ramadan after returning from Taraweeh prayers at the Salaamudien Masjid. Police said he was allegedly shot eight times on Candy Tuft Street and was declared dead at the scene.

