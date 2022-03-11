Popular TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo is currently taking some time off the hustle and bustle of city life

The Idols SA judge has been keeping his fans and followers in the loop of his safari trip to the Leopard Hills Private Reserve

Taking to Instagram Somizi posted a hilarious video with wild animals in the background, saying it is for his non-South African friends

Somizi is taking a break from city life. What better way to enjoy some quality time than to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy nature.

Somizi is taking a break from his busy schedule to enjoy nature and wildlife at the Leopard Hills Private Reserve. Image: @somizi

Renowned TV presenter Somizi Mhlongo has been posting pictures and videos of his adventurous getaway to the Leopard Hills Private Reserve. Although the bubbly media personality has refused to share who his mysterious travel buddy is, he is surely having a good time.

The Idols SA judge left his millions of fans and followers in stitches when he posted a hilarious video with wild animals. In the video, the star suggests that people in Africa live with wild animals. He captioned the video:

"Me sending a video to my American friend @quamain3 to show to his European friends and tell them that we live with the big five in our yards in Africa lol... REPORTING U LIVE."

Peeps took to the comments section to express that they love Somizo's humour.

@cordelia1997 said:

"I wish you were my cousin iyooo ndihleke , you’re so serious always putting a smile on my face Somizi you are the best."

@just_biltong commented:

"love it❤️which one is this one."

@palesa_mashaba_58 added:

"u just made my day."

