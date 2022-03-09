Somizi has shared an emotional tribute to his late mother Mary Twala and also shared the story of his birth

The popular media personality revealed in a video on social media that her mother gave birth to her while she was on tour

He also added because he was born on the road, being on road trips brings him peace and happiness

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo was in his feels. The popular TV and radio personality posted a touching tribute to his late mother actress Mary Twala.

Somizi has revealed that his mother the legendary mary Twala gave birth to him while she was on tour. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Somizi who was on a road trip also took the time to share his birth story with his fans and followers.

He revealed in the Instagram video that being on the road brings him peace and happiness because he was actually born while his mother was on tour. He wrote:

"My happiest most peaceful place...ROADTRIP...I think coz I was born on the road when my mom was on tour that's why....there's a deeper connection..."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SomG also posted another post from the road trip and jokingly said that he was looking down because he knows social media FBI agents will zoom in to see who his mysterious companion is.

He said: "I didn't face down coz I wanted to...sesisaba abo ZIPI ( ZOOMER IN PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS) for the reflection from sunglasses....kubi lol....#somiziandhisdrone go on a road trip"

Somizi opens up about depression, shares encouraging message about attachments and fans relate

In more entertainment News, Briefly News reports that media personality Somizi Mhlongo is letting go of attachments to material things. Somizi spoke about how people - including himself - do things to please others.

He added that people commit suicide because of what he terms the "belief system". He went on to add that attachment to worldly and material things has been the cause of depression and sometimes suicide among many people.

Speaking in the Instagram video, Somizi admitted that he had been worried about other people's opinions about himself. He also added that the constant thought about what would happen if he loses his wealth has led him to depression.

Source: Briefly News