Renowned TV and radio personality Mark Pilgrim has revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

The Hot FM 102.7 DJ has been in remission for over three decades after he beat testicular cancer in 1988

Pilgrim's fans and followers took to his post to shower him with love and strength following his announcement

Hot FM 102.7's Mark Pilgrim announced on Saturday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Radio Host Mark Pilgrim has confirmed that his cancer is back after 33 years in remission. Image: @markpilgrimza

Source: Instagram

The announcement comes following an initial post where he had told his fans that his cancer was back.

News24 reports that the radio presenter beat stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988. The publication also reports that Pilgrim's heart was damaged permanently after suffering a heart attack in 2008.

TimesLive has however said that Mark who is scheduled to start cancer treatment in a week has given hope to others who are in the same boat with him.

Taking to Instagram, Mark wrote:

“A little update. After a couple of scans and 33 years in remission, diagnosis at the moment is stage 4 lung cancer. Treatment hopefully starts in just over a week.”

He added a message of hope saying:

“My pledge to myself and you ... I will take time (even when scared) to smile and be grateful every day. I will endeavour to be on radio and do what I love (almost) every day. If you are going through a similar battle, know this, you are not alone. Let’s fight together in spirit ... every day.”

Mzansi flooded to Mark's comments section to send him love and strength. Many wished the veteran broadcaster quick healing.

@josheatssa wrote:

"Sending you all the strength and love man."

@lindadaubermann said:

"You got this Mark keep smiling stay strong."

@vee_cpt commented:

"My your strength and resilience continue, we ask the God's above to guide you through your illness and this chapter. I am and will always be a fan."

@baumannjean noted:

"Sending you positive energy Mark"

