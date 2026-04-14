On Sunday, 12 April 2026, media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared a TikTok on his official account

In the clip, set to an acoustic rendition of Sun-EL Musician and Msaki’s hit song Ubomi Abumanga , Somizi sat in economy class with a mystery man

In a subsequent post, Somizi clapped back at comments about his appearance in the clip featuring the mystery man

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SA reacted to Somizi’s looks in his latest clip with a mystery man. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

A new video of renowned media personality Somizi has sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users taking jabs at his appearance.

The multi-talented Metro FM radio presenter is known for looking like he took a sip from the mythical fountain of youth.

From his dressing to his appearance, Somizi often gets praise for not looking like the 53-year-old he is.

However, his latest TikTok video prompted some netizens to suggest that age may be catching up with him. The comments didn’t go unnoticed, and Somizi responded instead of letting them slide.

SA mocks Somizi's appearance in new video with mystery man

On Sunday, 12 April 2026, Somizi shared a video on his official TikTok account on a flight with a mystery man. The video was set to an acoustic rendition of Sun-EL Musician and Msaki’s hit song Ubomi Abumanga, sung by TikTok user @sandile.m.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Somizi's appearance in new clip

Social media users flooded the comments section with remarks about Somizi looking old. Several advised Somizi on how he can maintain his youthful look. Others speculated about Somizi and the mysterious man’s relationship, with some explaining that he is his bodyguard.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mo De klerk ✌❤👑 said:

“You're getting old, dear, but we still love you❤️”

@Evdokia star & Mom🇿🇦💞 speculated:

“This is proof that love is always available elsewhere, don’t think it’s the end of the world when your partner leaves you or divorces you. 💞💞”

@Matsile Sisi shared:

“The older you get, the more you enjoy life, especially when you’re independent.”

@Aletta💥remarked:

“Oh abuti Somizi, my darling, you deserve the best. I wish to see you finally getting someone to love you for you, not for what you have, and I wish that God grants you the wisdom to see people for what they truly are 🥰”

@Kat_le asked:

“Isn't he one of the bodyguards from Uyajola 9/9?”

@MAJENSE🥷remarked:

“Mara ugugile Somgaga 🥰”

@Thabang advised:

“Easy up on the alcohol.”

@KOENYAMAlll reprimanded:

“Guys, we are living here, poor behind our cameras. Let’s stop stating things that we wouldn’t want celebrities to comment on. Imagine if Som Som said nice video, but poverty is a problem. Anyway, nice video 😁”

@Michelle mocked:

“You’re starting to look like a dlozi granddad o tlang ka ditoro 🙏✨”

@Masoka commented:

“He's getting old.”

@NeliswaSimuku said:

“Oh, you live your life to the fullest. I love you for that. You seem to respect people, osebenza nabo. Ndiya kubukela SomGaga.”

@Linki said:

“Ijoooo old age is hitting hard.”

Mzansi mocked Somizi’s look in his latest video. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi claps back after fan comments on his looks

Somizi took exception to @Mo De klerk’s comment and responded with a video of a woman dancing to Scotts Maphuma and Bob Mabena’s Gijima, with the words “The Liver”, loosely translated to "the audacity", written over it.

Watch the video below:

Somizi Mhlongo accused of being a fake friend

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo was recently accused of being a fake friend to many of his celebrity friends.

This was after social media users noticed his budding friendship with Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 winner Liema Pantsi.

Source: Briefly News