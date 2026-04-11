On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, Sjava showed off his shoe closet on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into his lifestyle

On Thursday, an X user reshared a screenshot of the musician's Instagram story, sparking reactions

Social media users found it relatable, saying Sjava is “just like the rest of us”, while others poked fun at the state of the closet

Sjava flaunted his R10k+ shoes. Image: sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Award-winning South African musician Sjava sparked hilarious reactions after he showed off his luxury shoe collection.

Sjava has endeared himself to South African music lovers with his down-to-earth demeanour and isn’t known for flexing his wealth on social media.

However, the former Ambitiouz Entertainment signee shares glimpses of his luxurious lifestyle, like that one time he had the internet buzzing after posting a video of himself in a private jet.

Recently, the Uyena hitmaker shared a photo of his shoe collection that left several South Africans amused.

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Sjava flaunts his R10k+ shoe collection

On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, Sjava shared photos of his shoe collection on his Instagram stories. On Thursday, 9 April, X (Twitter) user @__Mbaliz reshared one of the screenshots. The post was captioned:

“Sjava shows off his sneaker room 👟🔥❤️”

The photo shows that the Umbayimbayi singer owns several pairs of different Adidas and Nike model sneakers, as well as sneakers from other brands, probably worth over R10,000.

See the post below:

In another post, Sjava posted a pair of Nike Sacai shoes, which retail between R1,699 and R2,599 depending on the model and store availability.

See the screenshot below:

Sjava flaunted his Nike Sacai sneaker. Image: sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

SA reacts after Sjava flaunts his R10k+ shoe collection

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Most of the comments focused on how chaotic Sjava’s shoe closet was in the photo.

Here are some of the comments:

@murphygee5 remarked:

“I thought Sjava would be like Oscar MBO and have his shoes neatly packed, seems like he's like the rest of us (boys).”

@big_ramz said:

“Sjava is me 😂🤞 those transparent boxes take up so much space 😂”

@leshego94326 said:

“Things Lady Zamar couldn't stand for.”

@thandie_bae remarked:

“It’s so untidy.”

@SumbaneChris said:

“Just like his beard.”

@Real_daBoske pleaded:

“@Sjava_atm I'm asking you to give me just one, bro🙏🏾”

@Lulu_Hon said:

“Literally how my sneakers are. No time for putting them in order.”

@leequidbain remarked:

“I love the Jordan two trey.”

Mzansi mocked Sjava's messy shoe closet. Image: sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Sjava celebrates music career milestone

Meanwhile, Sjava is celebrating a music career milestone with a tour.

According to a post shared on his official Instagram account, the Umama hitmaker is celebrating 10 years as a musician.

He is on tour in conjunction with SABC1. On Saturday, 11 April, Sjava is scheduled to perform at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Durban. His next tour stop is at the Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middleburg on Workers' Day.

See the complete Sjava 10 Year Celebration Tour below:

Makhadzi publicly asks Sjava for a collaboration

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi recently shot her shot and asked fans to help her get in touch with Sjava.

The singer expressed interest in collaborating with Sjava and promised her supporters that she would not disappoint.

Source: Briefly News