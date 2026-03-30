South African dancer Somizi Mhlongo was recently accused of being a fake friend to many of his celebrity friends

A viral photo showed Somizi and Shauwn Mkhize showing their wealth, which, at the time, sparked mixed reactions

Many fans noticed his friendship with Liema Pantsi, wondering what happened to his friendship with Sweet Gulva

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Somizi Mhlongo was said to be a fake friend to some of the local celebrities. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Just recently, certain X users accused Somizi of being a fake friend to his celebrity friends. That's because Som has been friends with or acquainted with some of SA's local celebs and some influencers.

Why SA think Somizi is a fake friend

@Ndi_Muvenda_ said he is a prime example of how "fake" the industry is.

"Somizi is a perfect example of how fake the entertainment industry is. He sticks to anyone with clout, then moves on from them when it’s no longer beneficial. Very clever that one, if he's not benefiting, he moves."

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Sharing the same sentiments, X user @Koketso__ reckoned that "he latches himself to anyone with a bit clout then moves on from them when it’s no longer beneficial."

These were triggered by Som and Shauwn Mkhize's over-the-top display of wealth when posing with their many luxury bags worth millions.

Somizi previously revealed that he and MaMkhize had been friends for over a decade. “I am with you, I'm left in awe of your giving heart, generosity and kindness. Not just to me, but to people around you. My prayer is for you not only to be the go-to person but to have a person to go to for anything.”

Mzansi reacts to Somizi being friends with a few celebs

Below are some of the responses online:

@KLKKLK1457047 said:

"Awume wena, Somizi is financially stable. He shines on his own. He's using people for what? Instead, he let people into his life to shine with him. You wanna tell me you never changed friends in your life? Is he using them? how? Niyabhoreka yazi. Phuzani chillers punch."

@cakua123 claimed:

"Is jealousy and envy that’s doing them because they’re the same people who tell those celebrities to help those who are coming up, but when they do it too, they term it as chasing clout. Somizi is now part of Allgold cos of him."

@TheGyal_ reckons:

"Now he’s using Liema and using Thandeka’s name for clout. One day you'll see him with Thandeka and pretend nothing happened and laugh it off about fans, exactly what he did to Sweet Guluva."

Somizi and Mich's video resurfaces

In a previous report from Briefly News, the video that once caused a stir online has resurfaced, and Mzansi can't help but get mad all over again

In the video, Somizi Mhlongo and Mtch Mazibuko got cosy over a glass of champagne, leading people to wonder what their relationship status was

Reacting to the video, some netizens questioned the two's age gaps, looking at Somizi's history of dating younger men

Source: Briefly News