Court Orders Rea Gopane to Pay Bonang Matheba R300k, SA Reacts: “He Will Learn”

Bonang Matheba has taken to social media to announce that a local court has ordered Rea Gopane pay her R300 000

The controversial YouTuber had claimed the stunner introduced her ex bae AKA to drugs during one of his podcasts

Bonang has initially slapped the young podcaster with a R500 000 lawsuit but the court ordered that he must pay her a whopping R300k

Bonang has won her case against controversial podcaster Rea Gopane. The court has ruled that the vlogger must pay the stunner R300 000 in damages.

The reality TV star took to social media to share that Rea has been ordered to pay her for claiming he introduced AKA to drugs. He was speaking in one of his episodes last year when he made the claims against the media personality.

Bonang Matheba then slapped Rea with a R500 000 lawsuit, reports TshisaLIVE. She took to Twitter on Friday, 28 January to announce that the court ruled that Rea must pay her R300k.

Bonang's loyal stans took to her comment section on the micro-bogging app to congratulate the star on her victory and share their thoughts on the outcome of the case.

@kaygo11 wrote:

"He’s going to be paying her for the next 30 years. More like a bond."

@Gift_Makoti_ said:

"I hope keyboard warriors and loudmouths are watching these historic scenes unfold."

@ThembiVERONICA5 commented:

"Your counsel should have applied for bank records to make sure if he can afford this suit."

@Vince_Mopedii said:

"If the boy can't pay, the parents must foot the bill, imagine ledi parents di sena le yona. Otlaba homeless for go phapha nje."

@TsitsiNotha added:

"Oh yes, congratulations. He will learn. Ke gore wena le Cardi B, did what needed to be done."

Cardi B awarded over R45.3 million in defamation suit against YouTuber

In similar news, Briefly News reported that American rapper Cardi B has won big after winning a court case against a YouTuber she sued for spreading fake news.

The Bodak Yellow rapper took Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe and her company to court, accusing them of running a malicious campaign against her. Billboard reported a juror ordered Tasha to pay more than R15.2 million for posting fake rumours about Cardi B.

On Tuesday, January 25, jurors added a R22.8 million fine in punitive damages. The blogger was also ordered to repay the mother of two's millions in legal fees.

