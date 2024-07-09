A man on TikTok went viral after asking a woman he took out on a date for a refund after she rejected him

The woman's calm response asking for his account number left South African social media users amused

The comments section mocked the man and celebrated the woman's composure

A man did not take rejection after a failed first date very well. Image: Delmaine Donson

A man’s unexpected request to a woman he’d taken out on a date made it to TikTok and had netizens in stitches.

Man demands refund after failed 1st date

A post shared by @ededdeddy7 shows a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat in which the man asked the woman for a refund after she rejected him after their first date. He even asked her to make it snappy.

The woman responded by asking for his account number. Yoh, the dating game has new levels nowadays.

SA applauds woman’s response

The post amused many netizens, who commented on how the calm woman didn’t hesitate to respond to the man’s refund request. Others made fun of the man and his sour antics.

Pumpkin commented:

“The pressure increases or decreases? .”

Boitumelo Makhubalo praised the woman:

“When she shows you that she's not a broke girl 10 points to my ladies.”

Luyanda commented:

“As for akusheshwe .”

samah responded:

“He took me to debonair pizza I ate one burger for R79 then I refused to date him. He said why did I order food if I knew I was going to say no.”

Coffee Prince replied:

“His friends who gave him that idea are here in the comment section, rolling on the floor with laughter. Some people will not enter heaven .”

pammy_pamzo commented:

“Baby girl is standing on business .”

Miss Andrews replied:

“My ex bought me a phone; we had an argument, and he asked for his phone back. 2days later he wanted to give it back I already bought a new one myself.”

Woman dumps bae for not being able to upgrade her iPhone

In another story, Briefly News reported that a devastated man shared a screenshot of his ex-lover's breakup text.

The text contains many grammatical errors, and one needs to focus completely on what the unsatisfied girlfriend is trying to say.

The word love has many definitions depending on how a person wants to feel. Some feel most in love when their spouse showers them with luxurious gifts. A woman from Cape Town wanted her boyfriend to splurge on her, but she ditched him like an outdated trend because he was too broke to do so.

