A Shoprite cashier has left social media users amazed after sharing a video tour of her stunning newly built home on the first of June.

Content creator @makumbane1990 proudly showed off her impressive property, which features modern architecture, a double garage, and sophisticated design elements that have many questioning how she managed such an achievement on a cashier's salary.

The video reveals a spacious home that's nearing completion, with sliding gates, a lawn area, sliding doors, burglar guards, and windows throughout the property. The modern design includes stylish pillars that give the house a sophisticated appearance, and the entire property sits on what appears to be a plot of land in a rural area.

Building costs versus cashier salaries

The impressive home has sparked intense debate among viewers, particularly considering that the average cashier's salary in South Africa is R5,451 per month, according to recent job market data. In higher-paying areas like Thohoyandou in Limpopo, cashiers can earn up to R7,000 monthly, while cities like Cape Town and Johannesburg offer around R5,754 per month.

Building a house in South Africa typically costs between R6,500 and R20,000 per square metre, depending on the quality and finishes chosen. For a mid-range home of 150 square metres, construction costs can range from R1,550,000 to R1,800,000, not including additional expenses like professional fees, land preparation, and special fittings.

The cashier's achievement becomes even more remarkable when considering these figures, leading many to wonder about her financial strategy and whether she had additional income sources or exceptional saving habits over many years.

Responding to the flood of comments questioning her achievement, @makumbane1990 made a bold promise to her followers. She commented:

"One day I will come and show you guys my payslip and how I save every Monday to become successful like this..❤️❤️"

This response suggests she has developed a strict saving routine and financial discipline that allowed her to accumulate enough money for such a significant investment.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mixed reactions from social media

The video attracted numerous comments from viewers expressing both admiration and scepticism about her achievement.

@Akani Mun'wanati suggested additional income sources:

"+ Child maintenance + child grant + ku diziwa, be clear. We won't judge you, sisi."

@MMA G defended her success:

"They can say what they like about Shoprite paying peanuts, but we are great things, congratulations 🎉👏🙏"

@use wisani celebrated her achievement:

"Congratulations are in order. Well done, sesi, that's a great job!"

@Neyson Rambs broke down salary ranges:

"Your salary is R13800 (Clerk Cashier) contract cashiers salary= R3500 average permanent cashier's salary= R5800 Manager salary= R28000 - R40000."

@Kulani17 expressed doubt:

"Haaa never, it can't be Shoprite salary only."

@Mabena888 questioned the mathematics:

"Shoprite cashier salary can't build such a house. Never! Unless you don't spend any cent from your salary for monthly needs, including transport or rent."

