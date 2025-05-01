A TikTok content creator @okuhlemshengu6 attempted the viral ice cream challenge at a local Mochachos restaurant, but the cashier was having none of it

The viral ice cream challenge involves customers trying to scoop ice cream with their fingers while the server holds the cone, but this particular cashier refused to participate in the trend

Cashiers earn an average of R5k per month, and many face long hours on their feet, which may explain why some are not keen to participate in social media trends

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman shared a clip showing how her viral challenge failed. Images: @okuhlemshengu6

Source: TikTok

A recent attempt at the viral ice cream challenge ended in disappointment when a cashier at Mochachos restaurant wasn't willing to play along. Content creator @okuhlemshengu6 shared the amusing failed attempt on TikTok at the end of April, showing how quickly her plans were thwarted.

In the video, the content creator can be seen ordering a cone of ice cream. As the cashier handed over the ice cream, @okuhlemshengu6 attempted to scoop some of the ice cream with her fingers instead of taking the cone - the signature move of this viral TikTok challenge.

The cashier wasn't having any of it. She immediately pulled the ice cream back, refusing to let the customer touch just the top part. When the content creator tried again, the cashier pulled back once more, making it clear she wasn't willing to participate in the social media trend.

After two failed attempts, @okuhlemshengu6 gave up and simply took the cone normally by the base, accepting defeat and settling for a regular ice cream experience rather than viral TikTok fame. The hilarious clip was posted with the caption:

"POV: Ice cream challenge gone wrong."

The ice cream challenge has been making rounds on social media platforms, with many people attempting to surprise cashiers by scooping the ice cream with their fingers while the server holds the cone. Many service workers have played along with good humour, understanding it's just a bit of fun for social media.

What makes this video stand out is the cashier's firm refusal to be part of the trend. While many servers have willingly participated, this particular employee drew a line, showing that not everyone is keen to be included in viral social media moments while on the job.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

The SA service industry reality

Cashiers in South Africa often work long hours for modest pay. According to recent salary data, cashiers in Pretoria earn an average of R5,415 per month, which is the same as the national average. Those working in Centurion earn slightly more at R7,000 monthly, while cashiers in Sandton earn less at around R3,954 per month.

The job involves standing for extended periods, dealing with various customer personalities, and maintaining a pleasant demeanour throughout long shifts. With these working conditions, it's understandable why some cashiers might not be in the mood to participate in social media challenges during their working hours.

A woman shared a clip of herself trying to do the viral ice cream challenge at a local Mochachos restaurant. Images: @okuhlemshengu6

Source: TikTok

More viral challenges taking SA by storm

Briefly News recently reported on a proud South African mum who showed off her young son's impressive skating skills on TikTok.

recently reported on a proud South African mum who showed off her young son's impressive skating skills on TikTok. A primary school teacher at Loreto School Queenswood, participated in a challenge where she had to identify her students by voice alone.

Teachers from Parys in the Free State had South Africans in stitches when they joined the viral gender swap trend.

Source: Briefly News