A teacher participated in a viral TikTok challenge that had Mzansi wishing they had a teacher like her. Images: @loretoqueenswood

A primary school teacher surprised TikTok users when she successfully identified almost all of her young students by their voices alone in a viral challenge.

Content creator @loretoqueenswood, the official TikTok account for Loreto School Queenswood, posted a video at the end of April of a teacher participating in a fun challenge with her young learners. In the clip, the teacher sits on a chair facing away from her students as they walk up behind her one by one, greeting her without showing their faces. The teacher then calls out their names based only on their voices.

Despite being early in the school year, the teacher successfully identified almost every child, showing her strong connection with her students. However, she had a bit of trouble recognising one student named Mandela, prompting many viewers' comments.

Loreto School Queenswood is known for its values-based Christian education, offering classes from Grade RRR (Crèche) to Grade 7. The school prides itself on fostering a learning environment that balances academics with play and modern teaching methods.

Benefits of teachers engaging with students

Modern education has become highly competitive, with students carrying heavier school bags and spending more time on academics than enjoying their childhood. However, schools like Loreto Queenswood that implement activity-based learning show that teachers play a vital role in making education enjoyable.

When teachers engage in fun activities with students:

Students feel more motivated to learn when lessons include games and interactive elements.

Fun activities help improve student attention, making it easier for teachers to keep classes engaged.

Interactive learning helps develop problem-solving skills, preparing children for real-world challenges.

Games and activities contribute to language development and boost self-esteem in students.

Group activities foster cooperation and teamwork among classmates.

Loreto School Queenswood offers several curriculum highlights that go beyond traditional classroom learning, including HorseWorx, Learn-To-Swim, and technology classes.

A post from a Pretoria-based school went viral, showing a fun teacher doing a challenge with her class. Images: @loretoqueenswood

Mzansi impressed by teacher's skills

South Africans watching the video were touched by the teacher's ability to recognise her students and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Tatum_hugo gushed:

"That's a teacher who pays attention to her learners 💯"

@Itumeleng_Mmalebusa wrote with fond memories:

"Ms Richie is as sweet as her mom used to be back in Rietondale Primary, teaching is in their blood🥰"

@Lesedi pointed out a contrast:

"It is easy because there are 20 in one classroom. While our Government schools have over 58 learners in one classroom."

@Queen_Esther🇿🇦 questioned with confusion:

"Aowa mara why le re ngwana ke mandela yhoo!"

@shailahapril asked directly:

"Why did she struggle with Mandela?"

@Rea_Ndlovu demanded with humour:

"Justice for Mandela, bathong😭😭😔"

