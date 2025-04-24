Some school students chilling near their classrooms decided to dance their hearts away in the rain

The clip shows that the weather was far from ideal for the pupils to be doing what they did, yet it didn't stop them

South Africans had a lot to say about the clip and shared how much they enjoyed the energy the learners had

Some school kids were caught having the time of their lives in the rain and SA loved it. Images: skynesher, Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A group of learners didn't let the rain stop them from having their fun and decided to dance in it. The short clip had a lot going on in it. It showed a bunch of classrooms surrounding a courtyard like space. Some desks can be seen in the clip and many pupils are shown to be standing on the side-lines.

Nothing will stop the fun

TikTokker lebzathepitbull shared the popular clip, and based on a clip of him in a similar-looking uniform, he might have gone to that school. What caught the attention of viewers was how some of the students ran straight into the intense rain as if nothing was happening. Some students used the water on the ground to make the moves they were busting more impressive.

Watch the entertaining clip below:

Schools with a fun twist

It isn't uncommon to see clips of students showing off their moves at school. Tons of videos are floating around on TikTok showing the fun rhythmic talent South African school kids possess. Some even up the ante by having a dance-off with their teachers.

Many videos online show how South Africans kids love dancing. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Some teachers have gone viral for the extravagant dance spectacles they have conducted with their students, netting millions and millions of views. People across South Africa love these types of videos, and this one was no different.

Read the comments below:

Zola Landingwe said:

"😭Indlela engangiphapha ngayo e high school ngiyazazi ukuthi ngabe bengidansa nami (the way I was such a naughty kid in high school, I would've also danced too) 😭"

Tjay Rallele mentioned:

"😂😂 One of the reasons why I left that school 😂😂 Marr a wish I can come back again 😭"

Edna Ncube commented:

"And us parents have to buy new shoes for them 🙄"

Last born Mthembu shared:

"Mama angiyi eskoleni ksasa ngizwa ngathi ngingenwa iflue 🤧🤧🤧 Kanti sekungamakhaza ale mvula bekade edansa kuyo 🤣 (Mama I don't want to go to school, I feel like I am getting a cold. That time they finished dancing in the rain.)"

lady of the house said:

"Parents are busy working hard to buy your school shoes tjoo."

Zethu_Gatjedze🧸🎀 posted:

"It's giving squid game vibes 😭"

Eño's Lovely mentioned:

"Ku busy straight 😏😂"

