A group of young learners from a primary school went to a police station to state their demands for a safer South Africa for children

The small crew of kids was led by a little girl who read out what the school pupils wanted from the law

People across Mzansi expressed how impressed they were and applauded what was said by one of the girls

Some small kids went to a police station and stated their demands for a safer South Africa for children. Images: Tim Robberts/ Getty Images, ndzamelathabiso

A group of young primary school learners went to a police station to make demands regarding the safety of children in South Africa. Many of the young girls were holding some signs in protest while one of the kids was reading the demands. People across the country loved the way the little girl read the demands, with one commenter saying that our ministers can't read that well.

Passionate young leaders

TikTokker ndzamelathabiso shared the clip and some of the commenters were shocked to see young kids protesting for themselves, sharing their disappointment in the state of the country. The TikTokker shared another clip of the kids in front of the police station, this time they were singing. Most South Africans however, were impressed by the young girl and initiative.

See the video below:

Justice throughout the country

One of the catalysts for the demands is the recent problem that involved a young girl being a victim of a terrible crime. People across the country have been using the #JusticeForCwecwe on social media, and many people have come out in droves to protest the issue and gender based violence in the country.

South Africans have been protesting about gender based violence online and in the streets. Image: Halfpoint Images

Source: Getty Images

People across Mzansi were incredibly touched by the clip and shared how kids shouldn't have to resort to such and blamed the government for the problems.

Read the comments below:

Afika Oluhle said:

"If our country was not an inheritance for ANC leaders children, I would say the future of our country is safe in the hands of these young leaders 🥰"

Elihle_Langa mentioned:

"Next elections please guys let’s not forget which party stood with us and against us. The silence of our so called leaders is very loud and clear."

Lwandi | Banker Turned Teacher commented:

"I will never forget how the Orlando police station helped me with my kidnap case in 2011. They handled it with such care and professionalism. I’ve healed because of them 🙏🏾 May the women in Orlando be blessed."

must_haves_by_iris shared:

"They are supposed to be doing what kids do, playing but instead they are out there fighting for their justice, this is soo sad. Men you need to do better."

Sosh Cartel 🏴0️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ said:

"If this video doesn't touch our law enforcement I don't know... This is very touching... Children took to themselves to submit a memorandum for their safety 😭"

Ms_Mabula🇿🇦 asked:

"Did it really have to get this far for the police to do something? They are just baby 😭"

Enhle kaNobuhle💕 mentioned:

"Kids are suppose to be happy and playing but no they have to go into the street and fight for their safety 😭😭😭😭 Cry our beloved country 😭"

