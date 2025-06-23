Mama Joy recently slammed a woman who looked a lot like her attending a soccer match

The sports fanatic said she was the woman's role model, from the face paint to the supporters' regalia

Mzansi's reactions to her comments were mixed, where others trolled the lookalike while others said Mama Joy was using the woman to be relevant again

Mama Joy called out a woman who looked and dressed like her. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Mama Joy recently spotted another lookalike and had Mzansi in stitches at her hilarious comments.

Mama Joy trolls her lookalike

Mama Joy recently threw shade at another one of her doppelgängers and said the woman should be herself and not try to be like her.

The sports fanatic shared a picture of her "twin" on her Twitter (X) page, saying the woman looked up to her and asking other X celebrities to spread awareness about the copycat:

"This is not me. I am her role model; she just wishes that she were Mama Joy. Lol, guys, be yourself, you won’t be Mama Joy. There's only one NWA Xigombe Mama Joy. @ChrisExcel102 and @ZukzFranco, please help."

The woman, who was pictured at a Mamelodi Sundowns match, bore a striking resemblance to Mama Joy.

Not only did she have her face painted, but the woman seemingly created a makeshift Isicholo, similar to Mama Joy's, out of beer cans, and wore a Sundowns shirt:

Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy's comments about her lookalike

Fans trolled Mama Joy's lookalike and said she was influenced by the sports fanatic:

SakiSoulM said:

"These Copy Cats. There's one and only Mama Joy in the whole world."

MzamaneSteven wrote:

"Very true. You're a role model to everyone, Mama Joy, jealous down."

MndayiBukho joked:

"This one is Mama Happy."

kgauza89495434 claimed:

"Sundowns fans are like that, Mama Joy, they live on copying other fans because they don't really have a root in football. They came from other teams, and some were bored and heard soccer had hype and then went straight in. They are not real; they don't have anything of their own.:

Meanwhile, others slammed Mama Joy for apparently causing unnecessary drama and using the woman to be popular again:

FootballStage_1 wrote:

"But the lady never told anyone that she wanted to look like you. Sit this one out."

NtrizaForbes slammed Mama Joy:

"Get off your high heels, no one is trying to be you here. Her name is Sandawanakazi, a loyal supporter who has been supporting Sundowns for the rest of the team's existence. No one buys her support, and she's being a Sandawanakazi the way she knows best."

Lavas93723007 said:

"But I don’t see anywhere saying or trying to be you. Please, Mama Joy, not everything is about you. Sit down."

BlackTittan posted:

"Look at you using her to be relevant."

