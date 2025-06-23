Nadia Nakai expressed disappointment after being excluded from Season 4 of Netflix's Young, Famous & African

Fans on social media reacted with mixed opinions, with some supporting her while others said she lacked an engaging storyline

Critics and supporters debated her role on the show, with comments ranging from her need for healing to calls for a refreshed cast featuring influencers like Cyan Boujee and Lasizwe

Nadia Nakai did not make the cut for the highly anticipated Season 4 of the popular Netflix reality TV show, Young, Famous & African. The star shared a video reacting to the news.

Nadia Nakai has reacted to not being on 'Young, Famous & African' Season 4. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai is not on Young, Famous & African S4

South African rapper and reality television star Nadia Naka has expressed her frustration after not being called back for the upcoming season of Young, Famous & African.

The star was one of the main cast members of the reality television show featuring top stars from the African continent, including Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan, Fantana, Swanky Jerry, Annie Idibia, Qunton Masina, and Kayleigh Schwark, who got engaged last season. South African media personality Kefilwe Mabote also joined the cast last season.

Taking to her TikTok page on 22 June 2025, the More Drugs rapper revealed that she was not part of the YFA cast. She hinted that the show may have ditched her because of her realness. The caption read:

"When YFA didn’t ask you to come back for the new season cos they’d rather have drama than realness. 🙄"

SA reacts to Nadia Nakai's post

Social media users flooded the rapper's post with mixed reactions. Some said she wasn't called back because she didn't have an interesting storyline, while others vowed to boycott the show if Nadia is not there.

Some fans even argued that Nadia Nakai should be on the show because she is one of the younger cast members.

@Fran Wanders said:

"What was your storyline vele?"

@Sarah commented:

"Not them removing the only person who put ‘young’ in Young, Famous and African."

@Beautifooo wrote:

"They just understand that u need healing mama nobody was pleased seeing u aim your underlining pain to Annie we can’t pretend forever that u okay when u actually not u need time off these cameras 🎥 to be yourself happy again."

@queen mushende added:

"She was so boring last season, truth be told😏"

@Collin Foxx said:

"Removing the only person who’s articulate and knowledgeable on the English language is diabolical."

@Its_Sadie🌷 added:

"We need a new cast. Cyan Boujee, Lasizwe, Nigerian young influencers too. the old cast can wrap it up."

@Palesa The Photographer commented:

"Haibo??? Who is gonna call out nonsense 😭"

Nadia Nakai shows off her makeup range

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai often makes headlines when she posts or gets posted.

The bubbly rapper is trending after her business venture received backlash online after being posted on X, formerly Twitter, on 22 June 2025. Musa Khawula took to X to share Nadia Nakai’s business venture, a now-viral photo of the singer posing next to her makeup brand.

