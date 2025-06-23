Rapper Nadia Nakai made headlines after showing off her makeup line in a now-viral photo shared on X on 22 June 2025

The makeup range, which she launched in 2023, adds her name to the list of South African celebrities who have ventured into the cosmetics industry

The post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it appeared online, thanks to the rapper’s massive following

Thanks to her huge social media following, Nadia Nakai often makes headlines when she posts or gets posted.

The bubbly rapper is trending after her business venture received backlash online after being posted on X, formerly Twitter, on 22 June 2025.

Nadia Nakai shows off her makeup range

Musa Khawula took to X to share Nadia Nakai’s business venture, a now-viral photo of the singer posing next to her makeup brand.

Against the post, fans quickly flooded Musa Khawula’s comment section with their two cents.

Some noted that she failed to market her business, while others noted some business ventures she should have tried, given her newfound fame.

@PreciousShange commented:

Nadia's brand doesn't make sense. She should have done a wig line, skincare products/ambassador after she trended years ago for how she looks without makeup."

Like those before her, in 2023 Nadia Nakai ventured into the makeup industry with her makeup line.

The brand offers several makeup products, including a high-coverage foundation, concealer, and gold and rose gold highlighters.

Other products under her makeup brand include setting powder, setting spray and a lip gloss.

Speaking to the media after her brand launched in 2023, she noted that she wanted to start a business without brand partnerships.

She noted that she wanted something she had control over from ideation to the final product.

Other Celebrities who have ventured into the cosmetics business

No doubt, with her makeup brand, she joins a host of South African celebrities who have invested in the beauty industry.

Media personality Bonang Matheba is the brains behind B Cosmetics, and the makeup line has several products, including lipsticks and eyeshadows.

Television presenter and actress Minnie Dlamini was the owner of MD Cosmetics.

The makeup brand celebrates versatility and glamour and has several products to show for it.

Media personality LootLove ventured into the world of cosmetics with her line, Affinity by LootLove.

However, Thato Mahapa is also on the list of South African celebrities who have ventured into the cosmetics industry.

The celebrated model and entrepreneur is the brains behind Identity by Thato Mahapa.

Despite her venture failing to make a mark in the business world, she has cashed in on her career that spans years.

Making a fortune from music

Nadia Nakai has won big since her thrust into the limelight.

South Africa was introduced to the rapper after she won the Mixtape 101 competition on the e.tv hip-hop show Shiz Niz.

Against her newfound fame, she featured several stars, cementing her blooming career.

After releasing her debut single in 2013, she went on to feature stars like Riky Rick and Ice Prince.

Since then, she has remained relevant, collaborated with many big acts in the industry, and cashed in on bookings.

Nadia Nakai has also earned a chunk of her fortune from endorsements and ambassadorial gigs.

Nadia Nakai faces backlash online

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that fans took a swipe at Nadia Nakai after a string of social media posts.

The rapper often makes headlines whenever she posts revealing photos online.

