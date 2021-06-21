Football is a sport that is celebrated globally, making footballers also celebrated and highly regarded. The case is no different for one Junaid Hartley. For those who do not know him, he is a legendary footballer from South Africa. Fans have been eager to know much about his personal and family life, including his age, wife, daughter, net worth, and other interesting details about him. Find out more in this article.

Junaid having a good time.

How old is Junaid Hartley? He was born on June 22, 1978, in Cape Town, South Africa. That makes him 43 years as of 2021. He started developing interests in playing soccer from a young age. Luckily, he had supportive parents who nurtured his talent to become the person he is today. Read more about his life and in this article.

Junaid Hartley profiles

Full Name: Junaid Hartley

Junaid Hartley Occupation: Soccer Player

Soccer Player Junaid Hartley age: 43 (As of 2021)

43 (As of 2021) Date of Birth: June 22, 1978

June 22, 1978 Place of Birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Star Sign: Cancer

Cancer Country: South Africa

South Africa Gender: Male

Male Day of Birth: Thursday

Thursday Birth Sign Duality: Passive

Passive Source of Income: Soccer Player

Soccer Player Net worth: $1 million – $7 million

$1 million – $7 million Position: Midfielder

Junaid Hartley's career

Junaid coaching a young boy.

Hartley perfected his soccer skills when he joined Wits University and started playing professionally at 16. After he graduated from Wits, he got a chance to travel abroad with Vitoria de Setubal in the Primeira Liga and Lens in Ligue 1.

However, he did not stay for long as he later returned to South Africa. He played for Seven Stars, Orlando Pirates, Moroka Swallows, Ajax Cape Town, Jomo Cosmos and Maritzburg United. Hartley finished his career with Sarawak FA in the Malaysia Super League and retired after his contract expired in February 2008.

International

Junaid is a former South Africa national football player, where he played from 1997 to 1999. Besides, he has played for the South Africa national under-20 football team in the FIFA World Youth Championship in Malaysia in 1997.

Clubs

1994-1997: South Africa Wits University

1997-1998 : Portugal Vitoria FC Setubal

1997-1999: France Racing Club de Lens

2000-2001: South Africa Orlando Pirates

2001-2002: South Africa Moroka Swallows

2002-2003: South Africa Ajax Cape Town

2003-2004: South Africa Jomo Cosmos

2004-2005: South Africa Maritzburg United

2005-2006: South Africa Tembisa Classic

2006-2007: Malaysia Sarawak FA

Junaid Hartley's net worth

Football pays, and most of the successful footballers are living large. Junaid Hartley skills and competence have earned him a fortune. His exact net worth is not known, but he is guesstimated to be worth $1 million – $7 million. Soccer is his primary source of income.

Junaid Hartley and drugs

Junaid Hartley's latest news about drug abuse and homelessness left many shocked.

Junaid Hartley's latest news about drug abuse and homelessness left many shocked. The former Orlando Pirates player used most of his hard-earned wealth to cut ties with his former club. Unfortunately, the incident made him broke, and that led him to use drugs. The situation worsened, and he lost all his fame and fortune after years of drug abuse. Luckily, he bounced back, went to rehab, and he is now living a positive life.

After a decade of drug abuse and sleeping on the streets, the 43-year-old currently coaches the under-11 team at the Education Through Soccer Academy (Etsa) in Ruimsig, west of Johanessburg.

Hartley said he decided to get his life back on track after losing everything and his family also gave up on him. In an interview, he was quoted saying,

I was living on the street and thought to myself that enough is enough. There was no going lower, I would like to give back to the community. I need to give back to the game. It is something I should have done a long time ago. It has been a process, but I have been fortunate to have the guidance from the coaches at the academy. Being here and being involved in coaching has helped me in terms of my overall well-being.To everyone that I have offended while in that state, all I ask is for their forgiveness.

Junaid Hartley's family

Junaid Hartley's wife is Nadia Moosa. When they were a united family, they used to play together for Palmeros FC, an amateur club in Florida, Johannesburg. She played a significant role in nurturing Faa-Iqahs soccer career.

Junaid Hartley's daughter

Having a parent in the limelight usually comes with pressure on the child to become successful too. When Hartley fell into the trap of recreational drugs, he jeopardised his career and his relationship with his eldest daughter, Faa-Iqah Hartley. Despite everything, Faa-Iqah is mending her relationship with her father and is happy that he is recovering.

Junaid Hartley's pictures

Junaid loves soccer, and he plays it to his best level. He loves having pictures of him when playing and when not in the field having a good time. Below are some of his pics.

1. Playing soccer

The player doing the best he can do.

He is seen playing soccer and all-happy about it. From a young age, he always wanted to play football, and his dreams came to reality. He is currently a soccer coach.

2. Early days

Early days.

In this picture, he was only 16. He was playing for the Wits University. He looks young, ambitious and dedicated to his course!

Above is an inspiring bio of Junaid Hartley, the legendary South African soccer player. Even though his career had gone down due to drugs, he rose again and is shaping his life once again. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his recovery and life in general.

