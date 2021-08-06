Lyle Foster: age, D.O.B, stats, current teams, profiles, net worth

Lyle Foster is a South African footballer with a promising football career. In 2018, an English magazine recognized him among the top 60 most promising young players globally. His biography unpacks details about the young man making bold moves in the competitive sport.

Lyle Foster in the Bafana Bafana team. Photo: @backpagepix

Source: Instagram

Lyle Foster was born and raised in South Africa, and less than a decade after he made his debut as a professional footballer, he has made such significant strides. His value as of 2021 is unfathomable, and his earnings lucrative. Details about his age and net worth will leave you appalled!

Lyle Foster profiles

Known as: Lyle Foster

Lyle Foster Full name: Lyle Brent Foster

Lyle Brent Foster Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3rd September 2000 (age 20)

3rd September 2000 (age 20) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Age: 20 years

20 years Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa

Soweto, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Current team: KVC Westerlo

KVC Westerlo Number: 21

21 Height: 1.85 m (6 ft 1 in)

1.85 m (6 ft 1 in) Weight: 82 kg

82 kg Position: attack - Centre-Forward

attack - Centre-Forward Foot: Right

Right Player agent: The Players Club

The Players Club Current market value: €800,000

€800,000 Highest market value: €1.50m

€1.50m Lyle Foster's Instagram: lylefoster19

Lyle Foster's biography

Brent is currently the pride of South African soccer. His value is lucratively high for his age, and he is a big thing in international teams. He made his debut in the South African team at the tender age of seventeen, and his performance was jaw-dropping.

Lyle Foster's D.O.B

Where was Lyle Foster born? Brent was born on 3rd September in 2000 in Soweto, South Africa. Most people think he is older because of how skilled he is. However, he is a member of Generation Z.

Lyle Foster's age

How old is Lyle Foster? Brent was born in Soweto in 2000. He will be turning 21 in less than a month.

Lyle Foster's current teams

Lyle Foster as a player at Guimarães. Photo: @vitoriasc_oficial

Source: Instagram

Which team is Lyle Foster playing for? Brent began his career in football at the Orlando Pirates in September 2017. He joined Orlando Pirates senior team in 2018, and that year, The Guardian, an English newspaper, names him among the 60 most promising young players in the world. In January 2019, he joined Monaco.

In August 2019, he left Monaco for Cercle Brugge, and in August 2020, he transferred to Vitória Guimarães SC in Portugal. In July 2021, he signed a contract with KVC Westerlo, Lyle Foster's current team.

Lyle Foster's stats

In the Jupiler Pro League, he made eighteen match appearances and scored one goal. In the DStv Premiership, he made nine match appearances and scored one goal. In the National 2 - Grp. A, he made eight match appearances and scored three goals. In 2018, he represented the South African national team and made three match appearances, although he did not score any goal.

Lyle Foster's FIFA 21 rating is 65, with a potential of 76. He got a 3-star skill moves rating and preferred to strike with a high right foot.

Lyle Foster's net worth

His net worth is approximately $400,000. He has made his fortune from his glamourous career in football. His market value is about €1.2 million.

Lyle Foster is a few years into his career, and he is already at the peak of his career. His worth and value are proof of that.

