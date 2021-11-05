A local mom celebrated her son's first birthday by purchasing him a brand spanking new ride-on toy Mercedes-Benz

The car sells for a massive R4 200 on Takealot but @iviwe_mcobothi was not going to cut costs on her little man's first year around the sun

South Africans showered the bundle of joy with tons of well wishes and happy birthday messages in celebration of the day

A baby's first birthday may not be important to them as they can't remember it but some parents still go all-out in order to celebrate. @iviwe_mcobothi on Twitter bought her little boy a brand-new toy car.

Titled 'Mercedes GLC63S 12V Ride-On Car' on Takealot, the 'vehicle' sells for R4 200. @iviwe_mcobothi shared four pics online of her bundle of joy and his sleek new ride and peeps could not get enough of him.

From his adorable chubby cheeks to his cute hairstyle, @iviwe_mcobothi's one-year-old certainly won the hearts of many Saffas.

@iviwe_mcobothi's post gained over 6 200 likes in less than a day. Her little one received tons of happy birthday messages.

Read some of the responses below:

@Alinah42306332 said:

"Time flies a year already. Happy birthday boy."

@Kamathe27 shared:

"Not so long ago you tweeted "I'm a mom to a 4-month-old" manje he's a year. Time is flying flying. Happy birthday little man."

@LutendoCee wrote:

"Oh my goodness, he is already 1? Time really flies. A wonderful birthday to your son."

@Erna_Sibanda tweeted:

"At the age of 1 boy is already owning an AMG."

@Morticiaaddie wrote in response:

"He’s so beautiful. Happy birthday to him."

@__Phumi added:

"Omw he is perfect. Happy birthday to the handsome young man."

