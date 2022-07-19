An Oyinbo lady married to a Kenyan man has excitedly shared a video of the first time she strapped her baby on her back

The dancer was seen in the viral clip being taught by her African mother-in-law how it is done with a wrapper in their culture

According to the lady, she had asked her husband to teach her but he declined, stating that someone special will put her through

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A white lady has expressed joy at back carrying her baby with a wrapper for the first time.

The dancer simply known as Martina took to her verified TikTok handle to share a video showing her African mother-in-law putting her through the local baby back carrying process.

The white lady found the new knowledge exciting. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@martinaglez_)

Source: UGC

Martina found the activity exciting

She was all smiles as the older woman strapped the kid to her back with a red wrapper.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Martina who is married to a Kenyan man currently resides in the African country at the moment.

The white lady said she had wanted her hubby to put her through but he declined. She said he told her that someone special will teach her. Wording on her video reads:

"My mother-in-law taught me how to carry the baby the African way.

"She did it effortlessly on herself.

"What an honour to receive the knowledge of the culture from the source.

"I asked hubby to teach me but he said someone special will."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Kijana Bosire said:

"What you've been missing...be close to her there is more..."

lol said:

"Tileh's mom is a whole vibe tbh.

"She makes me so happy effortlessly."

amosmutegi925 said:

"Still by gestures it shows you are not trusting that baby carrier....we were carried by ropes and never fell African mums no joke."

wcandy said:

"I personally love the way you all relate with each other from both sides of the families..much love."

favourmicheal2333 said:

"Nigerians do this differently the baby falls asleep within a short period lovely."

Pretty lady shows off her braids she had done for R445 in video, social media users say she was cheated

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a white lady's attachment braids done in Ibadan for N12k (R445) have stirred mixed reactions on social media. The excited lady had proudly shown off the hairdo on her TikTok account with a self-rating of 7/10.

Netizens however slammed the hairdresser for over-charging the white lady for the hairdo. Taking to the comment section, the white woman while defending the hairdresser said the price was worth it as it wasn't only a home service but attachments were also used.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng