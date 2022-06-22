A lady has elicited massive reactions from internet users after showcasing a hairdo she made in Ibadan

According to the lady, she was charged R445 for the braids by the hairdresser and noted it was home service

Many social media users however slammed the hairdresser arguing that the white lady was cheated for that amount

A white lady's attachment braids done in Ibadan for N12k (R445) have stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The excited lady had proudly shown off the hairdo on her TikTok account with a self-rating of 7/10.

She said it was home service. Photo Credit: TikTok/@giselleakanni

Netizens however slammed the hairdresser for over-charging the white lady for the hairdo.

Taking to the comment section, the white woman while defending the hairdresser said the price was worth it as it wasn't only a home service but attachments were also used. She wrote:

"Y’all, house service, plus attachment… (R445) was well spent since I didn’t have to worry about doing my hair for a week! also… TWENTY EIGHT Usd."

Her viral video captured how the hair was started till completion.

Watch the video below:

Netizens thought the R445 was too much

Omo Dolah Po said:

"Let me hear woman supporting woman anywhere again.....all ds people saying (R445) is too much Na woman oh NAWA OH."

nonexistent said:

"Why are people saying (R445) is too much like are y'all unaware of inflation? I even did mine 16k in lagos."

Diamond Shirah said:

"Y'all are doing too much, (R445) isn't even too much if it's plus extension. Then it looks like it was home service and they charge for that too so???"

Gbemi Cole said:

"People saying (R445) is too much In this comment session are the once that buy attach and their sister or friend will make their hair."

Reactions to Trending Clip of Lady's Braided Hair

Meanwhile, another video has surfaced on social media which shows the type of hairstyle a lady wanted and what she ended up with.

The now-viral clip shows the woman receiving finishing touches on the crooked-looking long cornrows.

Several internet users have reacted with amusement to the video, with some expressing their shock and disapproval.

