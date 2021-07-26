It's been eight years since Connie Ferguson’s dear mother passed and there is not a day that goes by that she does not think of her

Connie took to social media on her mother’s eight-year death anniversary to speak to her and thank God for watching over her

Connie’s celebrity friends took time to remember her mother too, sending their love and support to the family

South African businesswoman and actress Connie Ferguson never fails to express gratitude for all her parents did for her. Remembering her late mother on the day she passed, Connie penned a sweet post.

Taking to social media to touch on eight years since her mother passed, Connie spoke to her mom. Connie feels at peace that her brother is now with her and that they are together.

South African businesswoman and actress Connie Ferguson cannot believe her mother has been gone for eight years, not a day goes by where she does not think about her. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie wrote:

“I trust you were there to welcome your firstborn son Moses Kingdom Masilo with open arms. He has joined our army of angels, and it comforts me to know he’s reunited with you. Not a day goes by without me thinking about you.”

Connie went on to let her mother know that all the invaluable things she taught her still live on strong and thanked God for looking after her momma.

Connie said:

“Your legacy of love is so strong and has become the glue that continues to keep everything together. I thank God for choosing you to be my mother. I am because you were. Love you MOMMY, forever. Continue fighting and advocating for us on that side, as we draw closer to God and His word this side. God is good all the time, and all the time God is good.”

Fellow Mzansi celebrities and friends took to the comment section to honour Connie’s beautiful mother and to send their love.

@naymaps commented:

“Love and Peace to You Mamzo! You Are a Queen because of God and your Mommy… well done on still standing and being you are are through all that you have experienced! Shout out to you Mamzo! @connie_ferguson”

@thembisamdoda sweetly said:

“From experience, her candle never burns out. Through you and your siblings too.”

Tarinapatel extended love and support:

“That’s so beautiful @connie_ferguson, so blessed to have great love in your life. I love you tons too.”

Connie Ferguson loses her dear brother, makes announcement

Businesswoman-actress Connie Ferguson is the latest South African public figure to announce the death of a loved one, reported Briefly News.

Mourning the passing of her brother, Ferguson took to her official Instagram page to announce the news on Wednesday, 21 July 2021.

The 51-year-old, who has crafted an empire as a formidable filmmaker and producer after decades in the foreground of the local television entertainment industry, penned a heartfelt public tribute that captured her sibling's last days on Earth.

In it, she acknowledged the pain and discomfort he endured.

Source: Briefly.co.za