Death in the Family: Connie Ferguson Mourns, Pens Emotional Tribute

Actress, filmmaker and businesswoman Connie Ferguson took to social media to announce the passing of her brother on Wednesday

The producer penned an emotional tribute reflecting on the life and times of her late sibling, with whom she shared a close relationship

Only a few weeks ago, Ferguson shared how she had finally managed to spend some time with her siblings after not being able to for an extended period of time due to Covid-19-imposed restrictions

Businesswoman-actress Connie Ferguson is the latest South African public figure to announce the death of a loved one.

Mourning the passing of her brother, Ferguson took to her official Instagram page to announce the news on Wednesday.

South African actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson is mourning a death in her family.

The 51-year-old, who has crafted an empire as a formidable filmmaker and producer after decades in the foreground of the local television entertainment industry, penned a heartfelt public tribute that captured her sibling's last days on Earth.

In it, she acknowledged the pain and discomfort he endured. She wrote:

"Budas, I thank God that I was able to spend some time with you on Pops’ birthday. After so many years! I believe this was God's way of giving us the opportunity to say goodbye, to build final memories together, and to celebrate life one final time together."

"You, me, and Tony were the three musketeers growing up. So many memories that just bring a smile to my face! Your infectious laughter, how you would slap me on the shoulder when you burst out laughing!"

"I’m sorry your last moments on this earth were so painful and uncomfortable! Rest now. God has taken that pain away. You join the angels that advocate for us daily on the other side. Give my love to Moms."

Only a few weeks ago, Ferguson shared how she had finally managed to spend some time with her siblings after an extended period of time, according to a report appearing on ZAlebs.

They were able to get together to celebrate their father's birthday after keeping apart as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to wreak havoc in South Africa. The country is currently on Alert Level 4 lockdown as of Monday, 28 June.

Renowned Mzansi actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube loses another loved one to Covid19

Legendary South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is mourning the loss of yet another loved one.

Maake Ka-Ncube shared the sad news of the passing of his mother, Virginia Maake, who lost her battle against Covid-19. The news comes fewer than three weeks since the untimely death of his brother, Matlhodi Maake.

Briefly News, in a recent report, published a statement from the Maake family shared by Maake Ka-Ncube on Instagram. The statement read:

"It is with a sad heart and sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs Virginia Maake. She sadly succumbed to Covid-19 on 1 July."

