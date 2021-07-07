Renowned Mzansi Actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube Loses Another Loved One to Covid19

Renowned Mzansi actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has announced the passing of his mother, Virginia Maake

Maake Ka-Ncube confirmed the news on social media citing that his mother had lost her battle against Covid-19

Just last month, the veteran Thespian announced the passing of another close family member, whose death he said came as a shock

Legendary South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is mourning the loss of yet another loved one.

Maake Ka-Ncube shared the sad news of the passing of his mother, Virginia Maake, who lost her battle against Covid-19. The news comes fewer than three weeks since the untimely death of his brother, Matlhodi Maake.

Taking to Instagram recently, Maake Ka-Ncube shared a statement that read:

"It is with a sad heart and sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs Virginia Maake. She sadly succumbed to Covid-19 on 1 July."

Just last month, Maake Ka-Ncube announced the passing of another close family member, whose death he said came as a shock. Maake Ka-Ncube expressed gratitude to his fans for their support during this difficult time.

The veteran Thespian said a family-only burial ceremony would be conducted for his late mother in view of the current Alert Level 4 lockdown regulations.

"We would like to thank you for your support, thus far. Due to Covid-19 regulations and our efforts in trying to keep everyone safe, kindly note that we will be having a family-only ceremony. Your support and prayers are highly appreciated."

The former The Queen star urged South Africans to stay safe and to adhere to the regulations. He said:

"Covid-19 is not a myth! Keep safe and obey the regulations, they [are] not guaranteed to save us but we stand a better chance at defeating this virus!"

Maake Ka-Ncube, who has been away from the spotlight of TV cameras in recent times, will be collaborating on a new podcast with Touch HD, according to a previously released statement.

