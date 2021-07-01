RIP: Veteran Actor Mutodi Neshehe Dies Aged 46, Mzansi Reacts

South African actor Mutodi Neshehe has died at the age of 46 with the news breaking on social media on Thursday night

The South African film and television space have expressed shock at the news, which comes on the same day as that of another performer, Steve Kekana

Neshehe starred in many films and held anchor roles on some of South Africa's most popular telenovelas including Muvhango, Jacob's Cross, Egoli and others

South African social media was abuzz with the news of the passing away of veteran actor, Mutodi Neshehe. He was 46.

Among the many acting roles he took in his career that spanned many years, Neshehe will be fondly recalled for his portrayal of Ndalamo on the SABC 2 soapie Muvhango, a role which he held from May 2006 to November 2008.

Veteran actor Mutodi Neshehe has passed away aged 46. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to his IMDb profile, Neshehe was born in Soweto in 1975 and first took to acting at just four-years-old. When he was 14-years-old, he was sent to school in the United States, where he later graduated from high school and University.

The news of his death comes on the backdrop of that of legendary South African musician Steven Kekana, with reports of his death sending shockwaves across the country's performing arts scene.

Many, industry peers, fans of his craft and those who knew him closely, have taken to social media, Twitter, in particular, to express their heartfelt condolences at the actor's untimely passing. Briefly News understands he leaves two daughters behind.

Reactions flood the timeline on social media platforms as #RIPMutodiNeshehe trends

Throngs have reacted to the passing of the veteran actor, who has reportedly been in eight films, seven TV shows and over 50 commercials, both on the local front and internationally.

Neshehe also solidified his roles in hit South African soap operas and dramas such as Jacob's Cross, Skwizas, Egoli and others.

Reactions:

There has been no announcement yet of Neshehe's official cause of death.

Legendary Mzansi musician Steve Kekana passes away

Kekana has reportedly passed away at the age of 63 on Thursday, 1 July. News Channel Newzroom Afrika reported the story of the musician's passing just before midday on Twitter.

Briefly News subsequently reported that entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also took to the micro-blogging platform to share the heartwrenching news of the artist's passing. Mphela wrote:

"RIP: Singer Steve Kekana. Legendary singer and songwriter Steve Kekana passed away today. He was 63 years old."

Source: Briefly.co.za