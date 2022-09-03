A woman on TikTok shared a video of her day's work and showed a stack of money that she took home afterwards

Nomndeni Mabuza is a poultry farmer who supplies chickens and eggs to retailers around Mpumalanga

Social media users who saw her clip were impressed to see a slay queen farmer and were interested to learn about her work

A lady from Mbombela in Mpumalanga, Nomndeni Mabuza, said she is a cheese girl with a love for poultry farming.

Nomndeni Mabuza said she was a cheese girl and farmer. Image: nomndenimabuza/TikTok

She shared a clip of herself working with chickens and chicks on a farm. At the end of the clip, she showed off a huge amount of money from her gains.

The lovely lady answered a few curious questions from viewers about her business.

In one reply, she said she started her business with R1000 after she procrastinated her dream for about three years.

Nomndeni encouraged anyone interested in poultry farming and said:

"Firstly you need a shelter and a business plan for your chickens. Find a supplier for your day and set up your coup"

Check out some comments from social media users belwo:

Munatio said:

"Excellent "

Nhlakanipho N. wrote:

"Proud of you!! Now keep going and don’t stop for anyone!! Wishing you nothing but success on your way forward."

penny said:

"Keep it up, darling."

ziyanda598 shared:

"I’m so happy for you and may God keep guiding you ."

Tee pee MaHlophe said:

"Good gal."

Chiyedza commented:

"You are doing a great job dear. Keep it up."

Lindokuhle Gumede said:

"I am inspired."

chris3664fh wrote:

"l respect a woman who gets up and does her own thing. It doesn't matter how much she gets. It's the dedication that speaks to me."

Montwedibokaba said:

"Big Up."

