A farmer experienced a heartbreaking event when she woke up to her tractor stolen, but Mzansi peeps came by her side to support her

Theft is a major problem in South Africa, with many others sharing stories of similar incidents on their own farms

South African netizens rallied behind the woman to support her and to give advice, with one person suggesting that she gets some huge dogs

A down-and-out farmer experienced a heartbreaking situation when she woke up and discovered that her tractor had been stolen.

An unfortunate farmer woke up to a stolen tractor, and Mzansi peeps came together to support her. Images: @13Keneilwe/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The saddened woman is @13Keneilwe, and she went on Twitter to air out her grievances, to which many gave her support and sympathy.

South Africans are no strangers to crime. Many people have experienced some form of theft, which is no different from farmers who have expensive equipment and livestock. Keneilwe was quite surprised at the theft by saying:

"This is one huge machine that isn’t easily stolen. No one heard anything."

Briefly News previously contacted Kenielwe, who gave excellent advice on how women can get into the farming industry.

Mzansi peeps gathered to support and advise the ill-fated woman, with many sharing stories of having their cattle or farming equipment stolen. See the responses below:

@StrawberryLets said:

"Eish Keneilwe, I know hey . All my goats were stolen last weekend and no one heard anything ‍♀️. Nothing!! 29 goats gone and no sound. I was so tempted to fire all of my workers ."

@RakakiTrevor_ shared:

"Hi guys my advice is to get huge dogs. Pitbulls, boerbulls and rottweilers. Unleash them at night."

@Nozipho522 posted:

"Askies my dear. Mina 8 cows last week. I felt crippled! I'm numb."

@Fredzilla13 commented:

"You have been betrayed by those close to you, my sister. There's no this huge machine can just vanish net so."

@ngwenyathabs mentioned:

"Askiees sisi wami hope you had it insured, and you should have a tracking device installed next time."

@Mmabosigo1 said:

"Sorry, my sister, crime is a serious challenge. 19 of my Bonsmaras were stolen, found them in a krall waiting to be loaded, called the police who said no case cos I found them. Soldier on."

@jmtros shared:

"No ways, how do you steal a giant thing like that?"

