A woman has transformed her passion for interior decorating into a successful furniture business called Elite Finds Interiors

Christine Mgiba always knew that she was different and wanted to pursue her interests and make it into a full-time career

With a focus on empowering women, Mgiba aims for her business to expand internationally one day

Christine Mgiba embraces her skills and opens up her own furniture store. Images: Christine Mgiba/Pictures Supplied.

Christine Mgiba comes from a lineage of entrepreneurship, which has shaped her path to success.

Mgiba Crafts Successful Furniture Business, Overcomes Challenges

Hailing from the rural area of Thulamahashe in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, she grew up in a family that embraced side businesses. While both of her parents worked as teachers, they also pursued entrepreneurial endeavours on the side. Her father sold chickens, while her mother successfully ran an underwear business. As a result, Mgiba was exposed to the world of entrepreneurship from a young age. Even her grandparents were business owners, instilling a deep inspiration as she witnessed their hard work and creativity.

An excerpt from a local newspaper about Christina Mgiba's grandmother's business. Images: Christine Mgiba/Pictures Supplied.

Inspiring entrepreneur's love for interior design

Mgiba developed a profound love for interior design by immersing herself in home channels. Encouraged by her father, who recognised her talent for building things with her hands, she began creating headboards and showcasing her work on TikTok. The overwhelmingly positive response from viewers bolstered her confidence and propelled her to pursue her passion further.

Mgiba says:

"I was excelling in technology especially when it came to building stuff. It started with me doing my room with my dad and I posted it on TikTok and people were loving it so I continued"

Young entrepreneur turned her passion into a business. Images: Christine Mgiba/Pictures Supplied.

Budding entrepreneur pushed for her dreams despite challenges

To refine her skills, Mgiba joined forces with a furniture company that provided her with invaluable guidance and mentorship. Fueled by her determination to be her own boss, she established her own furniture business, Elite Finds Interiors.

She says:

"I didn't want to work for anyone, I beleived I could do it and I just went into it"

Mgiba faced a number of challenges

However, she faced difficulties during her journey. Some customers wanted discounts at the last minute or asked for full refunds. As a woman entrepreneur, she also experienced discrimination from certain suppliers who doubted her abilities. But she didn't let these challenges stop her. She stayed strong, used her passion and intelligence to overcome obstacles, and created fantastic furniture pieces for her customers.

Young entrepreneur pushes for her dreams despite challenges. Images: Christine Mgiba/Images.

Mgiba aims to go global with her business.

Looking ahead, Mgiba envisions expanding her business internationally, aiming to establish Elite Insight Interior Designs as a renowned name in the industry. She is committed to empowering other women and serving as a role model for aspiring South African businesswomen.

She says

" I want to show South African woman its possible all you need is discipline. We need to cancel that notion that we need to marry rich, or beg someone to work for them. Its okay to be different, embrace being different."

Mgiba's journey is a testament to the power of determination, passion, and self-belief. She has built a thriving furniture empire by remaining true to herself and embracing her individuality, inspiring others to embark on their entrepreneurial endeavours.

