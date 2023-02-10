Cassper Nyovest and Big Zulu are some of South Africa's hip-hop artists who drive around in expensive rides

Cassper, who is also a businessman, has a multi-million rand car collection including a Bentley Continental GT and a lux McLaren GT

Big Zulu, who wants to box with Cassper, also has expensive taste when it comes to his car as he owns a BMW M3 and a Range Rover Sport, among other cars

Cassper Nyovest and Big Zulu are two of the country's rappers who are living a lavish lifestyle. Both the stars love boxing and drive around in some of the most expensive cars.

They both worked hard for their cash and blessed themselves with coll whips after putting in work in the entertainment industry. Cassper Nyovet and Big Zulu both own a multi-million rand car collection.

Briefly News decided to zoom in on both the stars' list of cars as the country continues to wait for them to confirm the date for their highly-anticipated boxing match.

1. Bentley Continental GT V8

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper bought his first Bentley Continental in 2016. He bought the car from Prestige Marques. The star's second Bentley came in 2020 on his 30th birthday. It was a facelifted version of his first Bentley. It came with pretty much the same specs. He reported;y paid a whopping R4 million for it. The lux ride is powered by a 4.0-litre 8-cylinder engine.

2. Does Cassper Nyovest own a 2020 McLaren GT?

There was serious confusion on social media when Cassper Nyovest first showed off his McLaren GT. Some of his naysayers, including Nota Baloyi, claimed the star did not buy the car. However, Daytona, a Johanesburg-based car dealership, confirmed selling the luxurious whip to the Siyathandana hitmaker.

The supercar cost the rapper-turned-businessman a whopping R4 million. He bought it on his 31st birthday. It is powered by a 4.0-litre engine as well.

Mufasa also owns a Rolls Royce Wraith. He reportedly bought it in 2021. The star also owns a couple of other beautiful cars. Check out the video below:

3. Does Big Zulu own a BMW M3?

Yep, Big Zulu blessed himself with a white BMW M3 in August 2022. According to ZAlebs, the German machine has always been the Mali Eningi rapper's dream car. He bought it on 10 August 2022.

The star shows off the ride on his social media pages now and then. The car can accelerate from 0-60 mph in about 4.1 seconds. The star also uses the car during drifting shows around Mzansi.

4. Range Rover Sport

Big Zulu loves rides with big engines and is super fast on the road. He uses his cars to travel from his hometown of Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg, where he spends most of his time because of the kind of work he does. ZAlebs reports that the car is valued at R1.5 to R2 million.

He also loves driving the car in the mountains of Bergville. It is popular for its strong performance, excellent off-road capability, and comfortable interior. Nkabi bought the beast in February 2022 after making bank with his smash hit, Mali Eningi, towards the end of December 2021.

5. BMW 325i Gusheshe Convertible

Big Zulu also loves his golden oldie. Like, many other Mzansi celebs, the star owns a classic BMW 325Ii. His one is a convertible. The car is popularly known as Gusheshe around Mzansi townships. Some people call it 'Ithemba Lamahumusha'.

He bought the maroon BMW in 2021. The classic ride's current market price is about R350 000. Just recently, Big Zulu took part in a Gusheshe convoy to campaign for his homecoming concert in December 2022.

Cassper Nyovest shows off his cars

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post.

