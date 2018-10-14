Cassper Nyovest cars 2022: collection, photos and price

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, commonly known as Cassper Nyovest, is a famous South African rapper, record producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He was born and brought up in Mahikeng, in northwest South Africa. He is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential South African musicians. He is also known for his refined taste in luxurious items such as vehicles, jewellery, and houses. What are the different Cassper Nyovest cars in 2022, and how much did they cost him?

The singer came from humble beginnings and has always credited his mother for his success in the music industry.

Cassper Nyovest cars

How many cars does Cassper Nyovest have? The South African rapper has eight luxurious vehicles. Here is a look at Cassper Nyovest's car collection in 2022.

Bentley Continental GT V8

Cassper purchased his first Bentley Continental from Prestige Marques in November 2016. The car even has a track named after it on Cassper's Thuto album. The second Bentley came in 2020 on the rapper's 30th birthday.

The second Bentley was a facelifted version of the first but with pretty much the same specs. Speaking about the purchase, Cassper stated that he wanted to buy a Ferrari 458 at the time but could not due to covid-19 constraints. Cassper Nyovest's Bentley price is reportedly a whopping R4 million.

The Bentley Continental GT V8 is powered by a 4.0-litre 8-cylinder engine capable of outputting 542HP and accelerating the car from 0-60 mph in a mind-blowing 3.9 seconds.

Rolls Royce Wraith

The Rolls Royce Wraith is the only two-door luxury sedan from the world-famous car manufacturer. Nyovest purchased his Wraith in 2021 after teasing the purchase for some time on social media. He even enquired from his fans whether the Wraith would be a suitable car for him.

Nyovest's Rolls Royce Wraith reportedly cost R8.5 million, making it one of the priciest vehicles in his entire collection. The Wraith is powered by a massive V12 engine with a displacement of 6592cc. It can output 624HP and can do 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds.

2020 McLaren GT

Did Cassper buy a new car? Cassper bought his McLaren GT on his 31st birthday. Before the purchase was confirmed, there were rumours that the rapper had not actually bought himself a McLaren. However, these rumours were dispelled when the Johannesburg-based car dealer Daytona confirmed selling the unit to Nyovest.

The dealership made a post on Instagram stating that 'SOLD 2020 McLaren GT finished in special paint – Silica White with features such as Bowers and Wilkins Audio System, MSO Bright Pack and Electrochromic roof is now with its new owner.' They then tagged Cassper on the post, confirming his ownership.

Later, the renowned rapper posted a video driving the McLaren and later lending it to one of his friends for a test drive. How much is Cassper Nyovest's new McLaren? The supercar reportedly cost R4 Million. It's powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that outputs 612HP.

Mercedes V Class

In 2017, Cassper purchased two Mercedes V Class vans, reportedly for his music tours across the country. The rapper later stated that the V Class was the most comfortable car to be driven in. Each of the vans reportedly cost between R800, 000 and R1 million in South Africa.

The Mercedes Benz V Class is powered by a 2.0-litre engine that outputs 195HP. The vehicle has a top speed of 195kph. It is also quite spacious in the rear, making it the perfect vehicle for someone wanting to be driven around.

Ferrari 458

Does Cassper own a Ferrari? The rapper recently posted a photo of himself behind the wheel of a flashy red Ferrari 458. However, there is not much information regarding the car's ownership. Some of his fans have been saying the car belongs to Lekau Sehoana, Nyovest's good friend and the CEO of Drip Footwear.

The Ferrari 458 is powered by a 4.5-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine with 562HP. It features a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission gearbox and has a top speed of 202mph (about 325kph).

BMW 428i

The BMW 428i was among the rapper's very first cars. He posted a photo of the red sedan a day before he made a trip to his mother's house in it. A 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine with 240HP powers the vehicle. It can accelerate from 0-6-mph in 5.7 seconds. The rapper reportedly paid R801,438 for it.

The list of Cassper Nyovest cars in 2022 is quite enviable. From exotic supercars such as the McLaren GT to range-topping luxury vehicles such as the Wraith, Nyovest seems to have it all when it comes to cars. The rapper clearly has quite an expensive taste when it comes to anything on four wheels.

