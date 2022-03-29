Social media users have reacted to a video of a Rolls-Royce Phantom turned into a taxi on the streets of India

The whip said to be the costliest in the world was painted all around it with gold and would sure cost higher than normal taxis

It is believed to be one of the whips of a famous businessman and philanthropist from South India

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is a luxury car that just can't be afforded by anyone and is usually flaunted by the few who possess it, but one man in India made it look like something of less value.

What many would consider a priced asset that is reserved for VIP events or special outings, was converted into a taxi and was spotted on the streets of India.

It was being used as a taxi. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @autogeeks.in

Source: Instagram

A video capturing the whip in motion was shared on Instagram by @autogeeks.in and got many people talking.

It was given a standout look

The luxury cars price starts from R7 million was also painted with gold, giving it a standout look anywhere it is spotted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A netizen claimed the car belongs to a wealthy man called Boby Chemmanur.

In @_tharun_2004_ words:

"It's a car form Kerela and is owned by a rich businessman named Boby Chemmanur and it's a taxi for the people who visit his resort."

Chemmanur Devasikutty Boby is a wealthy philanthropist and businessman from South India who deals in gold, according to Arealnews.

He owns the Boby Chemmanur International Group.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@syed_aasem said:

"There are many rolls Royce service providers and they charge 50k-1l for 6-8hrs."

@byecodm said:

"Lol that sunny wagachura golden guys just plated gold on thier cars and most people think that car make of gold, no hate to anyone but the truth is truth."

@jomon_gregory said:

"Bobby chemmanur is opening so many jewellery shop's in Bangalore that's why that phantom is there in Bangalore."

@an_uncommonname said:

"Boby Chemmannur, owner of Oxygen Resorts Kerala . The gold car is a part of a package at the Oxygen Resorts in Kerala."

@nitish_singhal2000 said:

"Not plated. Just gold colour plastic wrapped. Hardly cost more then 1 lkh."

Check out 9 amazing celeb whips from Amanda Du Pont, Khanyi Mbau and Cassper Nyovest

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African celebrities love luxury brands and this extends to whips. If you follow our local celebrities on social media you might have noticed how many of them are car lovers. From Cassper Nyovest's fleet of incredible toys including a McLaren GT, Bentley Continental GT, and a Mansory Rolls-Royce to Amanda Du Pont's love for Rolls-Royce and Bugatti.

We take a deep dive and look at what makes these special lux cars so popular with our favourite celebs, from the features to the powerful engines and astronomically high prices. This is all you need to know about luxury celeb whips.

Source: Briefly News