Sthembiso Khoza's bad public reputation has led him to be nominated for "Drama Queen of the Year" at the feather awards

The actor has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons other than his acting for some time now

He will be contending for the title with reality stars, but Mzansi thinks he'll come out as the winner

Sk Khoza is nominated for Drama Queen of the Year at the Feather Awards. Image: @skcoza

SK Khoza's flamboyant personality and infamous reputation have secured him a nomination for "Drama Queen of the Year" at the Feather Awards.

The Kings of Joburg actor is nominated in a befitting category with Professor Mokgethi and reality star Thato after being embroiled in controversies this past year.

His explicit tape with an unknown woman leaked in July, and his different baby mommas have publicly bashed him for being a bad parent. In a trending video, the actor was also seen threatening people at a petrol filling station.

According to Zalebs , SK allegedly assaulted his manager Sanele. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula alleged that SK attacked Sanele for not attending a party in Swaziland and that Sanele opened a civil case against SK at the Sandton Police Department.

This nomination is no surprise to social media users, and SK is right on track to getting this award.

Read some of the comments below from Mzansi people online.

@WonderMahlobo posted:

"So many SA artists or celebs are afraid to express themselves here. SK Khoza is an example of what entertainment is."

@gololo_keletso wrote:

"SK Khoza is living his best life. No drama just giving women good times."

@Karabo04654304 commented:

"To be honest SK Khoza and Cyan are the same person, drama."

@TheeCuteStar said:

"I'm gonna need Sk Khoza to take something home because, wow."

@lavidaNOTA tweeted:

"SK Khoza should be cancelled from getting women but girls are self-hating and pathetic!"

