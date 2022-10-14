A Zion church sang Nomfundo Moh's soft life, which drew a hilarious reaction from Mzansi, who just couldn't believe it

The hit song by the talented singer has done quite well, clocking in over 2.6 million views on YouTube alone

South Africans couldn't deal with the odd yet humorous video, which peeps could only enthusiastically laugh at

A Zion church decided to do something different for once and sang a gospel-esque rendition of Nomfundo Moh’s Soft Life which Mzansi gave a hilarious reaction to.

The harmonious and unorthodox video was uploaded by Sboniso Qhawe Sbo Ntuli, who took to Facebook to share the clip. The video took South Africans off-guard on initial listens, with some wondering if the audio came from the actual video.

Nomfundo Moh has become quite a popular songstress these days. Her streaming numbers on multiple music platforms reach the millions, showing just how infectious the congregation and South Africans have found her.

The clip is quite simple. It shows most of the congregation standing and singing the song in unison while some of the older ladies sit and watch the performance.

Peeps didn't have that much to say about it due to being preoccupied with constant laughter from it. See the responses below:

Sbahle Bahle Mkhize mentioned:

"I rather quit straight from Zion."

Gumede Mbali Yo Phakathwayo commented:

"At least I'm leaving Zionist."

Vukile Bulo shared:

"So what is the spiritual message here?"

Thumi Tshanyela posted:

"He he he I don't believe this."

Princess Nxumalo mentioned:

"Natal, this is not good, guys."

Princess Nxumalo said:

"But they always say bad things and say the last days. Even here is the last one ngciiiii."

Sbusiso Mhlungu commented:

" eiy these ones again."

