Dr Musa Mthombeni backed his wife Liesl Laurie, after she shared a video, in which she addressed the pregnancy police

Musa echoed his wife's sentiments and asked people to leave them alone and mentioned that pregnancy is not a group project

Liesl Laurie was fed up with people who continuously asked her invasive questions, warning them that she would block those trolls

The Mthombenis mean business. The couple is sick and tired of people who are adamant on knowing about when they plan on conceiving their first child.

Liesl Laurie and Dr Musa Mthombeni address the pregnancy police. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Liesl sends stern warning to invasive trolls

After sharing pictures from Dr Musa Mthombeni's graduation ceremony, Liesl Laurie was under scrutiny by the pregnancy police. Aware of the unsavoury comments, Liesl recorded a video in which she addressed the hurtful and invasive comments.

Liesl Laurie warned mean people, saying she would expose and block those trolls from her social media accounts and her husbands.

She also addressed the weight gain speculations, saying she is happy and has money.

Musa Mthombeni supports Liesl

Commenting under her Instagram post, Musa echoed his wife's sentiments and asked people to leave their womb alone. Musa also took it further by stating that pregnancy is not a group project.

"Leave our womb alone !!!! Pregnancy isn't a group project."

The hate train continues

Commenting under X blog page @MDNnewss, some people are still adamant about saying nasty things about the couple.

@Ori_RSA:

"Involving strangers in your relationship’s business and trying to control how they comment about it is a crazy business. Y’all can be hypocritical about it because it’s them, I don't care."

@Sandiso__N:

"The moment you share your personal life on social media. It's then our business as well. People have the right to share their thoughts on social media... That's why it's called SOCIAL MEDIA. Keep your life private to avoid such!"

@XUFFLER:

"The Internet never forgets, he’ll regret saying that one day."

@Davidzaga_:

"He must keep his wife away from social media."

Musa Mthombeni gushes over Liesl Laurie

